SWARM Collective expands with new vodka for consumers

If you loved the SWARM Golden Ale , you’re going to love this!

Iowa’s SWARM Collective found the perfect way to raise NIL funds by providing the fans just what they wanted, an Iowa-themed beer. The SWARM Golden Ale was created by Exile Brewing Co. in partnership with Iowa’s SWARM Collective and has been a massive success.

Exile Brewing Co. reported that since the beer hit the shelves at the beginning of July, they have already donated $30,000 back to the SWARM Collective. With every purchase, 20% of the revenue gets donated, so you better believe that these four-packs have been flying off the shelves.

Fans asked for it, and now it’s here! Expanding the University of Iowa’s presence in the alcohol market, it was announced on Friday afternoon that the SWARM Vodka has officially been released. In partnership with Foundry Distilling Co. in West Des Moines, Iowa, 25% of all sales will head to the Iowa SWARM Collective.

As reported by David Eickholt of Hawkeye Insider with 247Sports, Brad Heinrichs, the CEO of Iowa’s SWARM Collective, talked about this unique opportunity.

“NIL has created a new landscape for college athletics, and this is a unique opportunity to generate passive revenues for the Swarm Collective,” Brad Heinrichs, CEO of Iowa Swarm said. “We hope that Iowa fans will pridefully consume this beverage knowing that they are also assisting the efforts of the Swarm.”

The newly-released adult beverage can be found at Fareway Grocery, HyVee and Kum and Go. With the success of the SWARM Golden Ale, and the demand for this vodka product, will we see the SWARM Collective expand into any other alcohol markets?

