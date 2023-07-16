Open in App
Salt + Honey Bakery Cafe turns pink with Ken’s visit

By Luisa Barrios,

7 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Ken arrives to El Paso with a sweet deal you can’t miss just ahead of the summer release “Barbie.”

Photos credit of Salt + Honey Bakery Cafe via Instagram

Salt + Honey Bakery Cafe, which is located at 801 N. Piedras, is inviting the community to participate in its giveaway for the chance to win a $50 Alamo Drafthouse gift card.

The dynamic is simple — meet with their Barista Ken doll at Salt + Honey, take a picture with him and tag the bakery cafe on Instagram (saltandhoneyep).

The giveaway is open until July 20 and the winner will be announced on July 21.

“Barbie” is a highly anticipated movie for this summer and remember, it premieres on July 21 starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, directed by Greta Gerwig.

