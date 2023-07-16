Open in App
Suspect charged for 14-year-old boy shot and killed in Hickory Hill

By Deja Davis,

7 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in custody after allegedly being involved in a shooting that took place in Hickory Hill on Saturday.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting call at The Residence at Village Green apartments at 2:58 p.m. where they found three male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

ORIGINAL STORY: MPD: Child shot and killed in Hickory Hill

The first victim was a 14-year-old who was taken to Regional One Hospital where he was pronounced dead, records state.

The second victim was taken to Baptist East Hospital and the third victim who sustained multiple gunshot wounds was taken to St. Francis Hospital.

Police say, before the second victim went into surgery he stated that he was sitting in the pool area of the apartments when the suspect, later identified as Ashantia Dillard, approached him pointing and accusing him of assaulting her family member.

Ashantia Dillard

That is when he got shot, according to police.

Video surveillance showed that nine people in a sedan Infiniti and Dodge Charger arrived at the apartment complex and went to the pool area. One of the men who got out of the vehicle carried an AR-style gun and walked with Dillard before she approached the second victim and pointed at him.

During that time, police say the video shows the man pointing the gun at the second victim as if to confirm him as a target. He then began shooting several times at him and other bystanders, police say.

East Memphis Shooting leaves one dead

Shortly after, officers located the sedan Infiniti and Dillard. She was interviewed by the homicide office where she stated she was the one responsible was pointing at the second victim, which caused the gunman to shoot him and the other victims.

Dillard is being charged with Criminal Attempt-First Degree Murder, First Degree Murder, and Aggravated Assault.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning at 9:00 a.m.

