KRQE News 13

1 killed, 1 injured after officer-involved shooting in Doña Ana County

By Laila Freeman,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DXRtZ_0nSIUTNN00

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – An officer-involved shooting in Doña Ana County killed one man and injured a woman. It happened Sunday morning.

Around 1:25 a.m., deputies at a gas station saw a truck pulling a utility trailer with a blown tire near the interstate. The driver didn’t stop on a ramp, and deputies pursued it. The truck stopped near Settlers Pass.

3 bystanders hospitalized after suspected racing crash on Central: Albuquerque Police Dept.

Officials said the driver began firing, and deputies, along with State Police and Las Cruces officers, returned fire and took cover. The driver was shot.

A female passenger was injured by gunfire. The driver died, and no officers were reported injured.

On Tuesday, authorities are holding a press conference about the incident.

