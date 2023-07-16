Open in App
CBS Boston

Malden family pleading for return of missing teen Nayleiah Spencer Cradock

By Laura Haefeli,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16mvcA_0nSITUDt00

Malden family pleading for return of missing teen Nayleiah Spencer Cradock 01:30

MALDEN - A Malden family is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing teenage girl, saying her disappearance is suspicious to them.

Nayleiah Spencer Cradock, 14, is 5 feet tall and 100 pounds and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, light blue shorts and carrying a black backpack.

Every night before Nayleiah went to bed, her grandmother peeked into her room to say good night.

"Now I find myself going by her room a lot and I look and I cry. I miss her, I just want her to come home," said Nayleiah's grandmother, Annie Ruth Spencer.

The 14-year-old went missing Thursday, leaving her Malden home just after her grandmother left for work.

"She was in bed sleeping, it was morning time," said Spencer.

The Spencer family notified police immediately, claiming Nayleiah's cellphone left behind sparked suspicions.

"You know 14-year-old kids, they're attached to their phones. Her phone was also left here as well, that was the first red flag," said Nayleiah's cousin, Kayla.

"A detective came and they started searching the area," said Spencer.

The family told WBZ TV detectives have checked surveillance cameras in the area. The last place the teenager was spotted was walking along Ferry Street and fast.

"Then after that there was no more footage," said Spencer.

The Spencer family is concerned a social media interaction may have played a role in the disappearance.

"I'm just angry about it that she's not here. I'm sad, I'm depressed, she needs to be home," said Spencer.

Now the grieving family is pleading with the public - if you see Nayleiah, call police immediately.

"Bring her back. That's all I want is for my grandbaby to come back," said Spencer.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Malden, MA newsLocal Malden, MA
Family of found Malden girl said she was lured by people she met online
Malden, MA2 days ago
Missing girl from Malden found safe after 6-day search, police say
Malden, MA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Teen arrested after shots heard in Mattapan
Boston, MA23 hours ago
Boston police searching for missing 12-year-old boy who never returned home from park
Boston, MA1 day ago
Man arrested in shooting of New Bedford police officer
New Bedford, MA3 hours ago
3 people charged in stabbing near Mass and Cass
Boston, MA39 minutes ago
‘Community nightmare’: 3 people charged in triple stabbing near shelter in Mass and Cass area
Boston, MA8 hours ago
Man arrested in fatal Taunton shooting
Taunton, MA1 day ago
4-year-old missing girl found in thick bush, Maynard Police say
Maynard, MA2 days ago
Dover-Sherborn student killed in Dennis boat crash
Dennis, MA11 hours ago
3 charged in connection with large fight, triple stabbing in Boston's 'Mass and Cass' area
Boston, MA10 hours ago
Vigil held for Brockton brothers killed in Randolph car crash
Brockton, MA1 day ago
Police arrest suspect in deadly Taunton shooting
Taunton, MA2 days ago
Authorities release name of missing Massachusetts 21-year-old found deceased
Hopkinton, MA1 day ago
Police investigating after abandoned dogs found tied to fence in Chelsea
Chelsea, MA2 days ago
‘Just turn yourself in': Family pleads with hit-and-run driver who killed 4-year-old
Boston, MA3 days ago
'Missing a big piece of our puzzle': Arrests made in shooting of 18-year-old in Lawrence
Lawrence, MA2 days ago
Suspected gunman shoots, kills himself after injuring victim, Lawrence police say
Lawrence, MA2 days ago
2 Children Injured In Groveland, Teen Charged With Assault, Battery: Police
Groveland, MA2 days ago
‘Going to kill you’: No bail for restaurant owner accused of opening fire on man in North End
Boston, MA2 days ago
Suspect captured after police search around The Milton Academy
Milton, MA3 days ago
Peabody chiropractor accused of hiding spy camera in office bathroom
Peabody, MA3 days ago
Elderly Couple Beaten By 37-Year-Old In Medford Over MBTA Train Seats
Medford, MA2 days ago
Peabody Police Department mourning ‘tragic, sudden’ death of officer
Peabody, MA3 days ago
Driver wanted for intentionally running over goose in Watertown
Watertown, MA1 day ago
New Bedford police detective released from hospital after being shot in face
New Bedford, MA2 days ago
Robbery, Burglary, Shooting: Boston Hit by 6 Crime Incidents in 48 Hours
Boston, MA2 days ago
Woman arrested after Providence stabbing
Providence, RI2 days ago
Nearly All Providence Police Called to Break Up Fighting Outside Club — Officer Hospitalized
Providence, RI2 days ago
Hingham man loses over $20k to lottery-winning phone scam, police say
Hingham, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy