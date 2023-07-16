Open in App
Ocean City jewelry store to bid farewell after 50+ years on the boardwalk

7 days ago

Henry's Landmark Jeweler traces its roots in Ocean City back to the year 1972. Its founders, Jeff Sherman and Sam Koperwas, have been best friends dating back to sixth grade.

And this year, the duo will wave goodbye to their customers on the boardwalk.

"We've done engagement rings for them. We've done engagement rings for their kids, and we've done engagement rings for their kids," said Sherman. "Since we announced the closing, we've heard an untold amount of really nice comments from people."

The decision to close up shop will allow the co-owners to spend more time with their children and grandchildren. But they'll never forget their memories made with their second family at Henry's.

"There's not a day we're not thankful how things worked out for us," said Sherman. "We love the people here."

The people seem to share the love as well.

"We feel like a family member is leaving, although there's a lot of people in the family," said Huguette Atherton from Williamstown, New Jersey, who has been a customer for almost a decade.

Even employees have returned to their work family year after year.

"They've been great friends all these years and we've had a nice relationship," said Mary Ann Fleming, who has worked at Henry's for 38 years. "We'll miss seeing the people and talking to everybody. And of course the jewelry."

Henry's will keep the doors open at their smaller store in Cape May for the foreseeable future. But the flagship location in Ocean City is set to bid farewell this Christmas.

To learn more about Henry's Landmark Jeweler, visit their website.

