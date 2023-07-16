Open in App
July 16: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week

By Stacker.com,

7 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Prices at the pump aren’t moving, but experts say that trend may not continue through the remainder of the summer.

Increased costs of oil have offset lower demand for gasoline in the weeks following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, usually characterized by high demand for gas as Americans travel. Florida, Indiana, and Colorado have seen the largest increases in gas prices in the last week, recording a roughly 10-cent rise on average.

A gallon of gas was $3.56 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of July 14.

North Carolina by the numbers
– Current gas price: $3.31
– 1-week change: +$0.07 (+2.3%)
– 1-year change: -$0.95 (-22.3%)
– Record average gas price: $4.67 (6/13/22)

– Current diesel price: $3.71
– 1-week change: +$0.01 (+0.3%)
– 1-year change: -$1.75 (-32.1%)
– Record high average diesel price: $5.77 (6/10/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in North Carolina
#1. Raleigh: $3.35
#2. Durham-Chapel Hill: $3.35
#3. Rocky Mount: $3.35
#4. Fayetteville: $3.34
#5. Jacksonville: $3.34
#6. Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News: $3.33
#7. Goldsboro: $3.33
#8. Wilmington: $3.32
#9. Winston-Salem: $3.31
#10. Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill (NC only): $3.31
#11. Greenville: $3.31
#12. New Bern: $3.30
#13. Burlington: $3.28
#14. Asheville: $3.24
#15. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton: $3.22

States with the most expensive gas
#1. Washington: $4.95
#2. California: $4.91
#3. Hawaii: $4.70

States with the least expensive gas
#1. Mississippi: $3.00
#2. Tennessee: $3.10
#3. Alabama: $3.11

