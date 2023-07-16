Open in App
WBRE

23-year-old dies after Bradford County ATV crash

By Justin Glowacki,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQMwz_0nSIRgw900

CANTON TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 23-year-old woman died in a Bradford County ATV crash Saturday afternoon.

State police said they responded to the area of Barnes Hill Road, Canton Township, around 6:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon for the report of an ATV crash.

According to the release, investigators determined the 23-year-old woman was driving the ATV on Barnes Hill Road when she left the roadway and struck a pole. The ATV stopped moving in the middle of Barnes Hill Road.

Officials said the driver was located dead on the scene. She has been identified as 23-year-old Jamie Crane from Falls Township, Wyoming County.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

