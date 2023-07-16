23-year-old dies after Bradford County ATV crash

CANTON TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 23-year-old woman died in a Bradford County ATV crash Saturday afternoon.

State police said they responded to the area of Barnes Hill Road, Canton Township, around 6:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon for the report of an ATV crash.

According to the release, investigators determined the 23-year-old woman was driving the ATV on Barnes Hill Road when she left the roadway and struck a pole. The ATV stopped moving in the middle of Barnes Hill Road.

Officials said the driver was located dead on the scene. She has been identified as 23-year-old Jamie Crane from Falls Township, Wyoming County.

