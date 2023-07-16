KMBZ launches school supply drive with Operation Breakthrough

KANSAS CITY – KMBZ is excited to launch our second school supply drive benefiting Kansas City kids!

KMBZ has partnered with Pinnacle Bank to raise money to buy school supplies for students attending The Ignition Lab at Operation Breakthrough - a workforce development program where 200 students ages 14 to 18 spend time each week getting real-world experience in fields ranging from culinary arts to automotive to engineering.

Make a secure donation now to help support KC kids!

Money collected will go to provide necessary back-to-school items like composition notebooks, pens, pencils, dry-erase markers, and backpacks large enough to handle high school textbooks.

As well as providing hygiene items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, and non-perishable food items.

Make a secure donation now through August 16th!

More than 700 children come to Operation Breakthrough every weekday for nutritious food, their education, health care, therapy, and TLC while their parents work or attend school.