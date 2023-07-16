Open in App
Brush fire threatens structures, burns 8 acres in Valley Center

By Mike Freeman,

7 days ago

Cal Fire crews battled an 8-acre blaze in Valley Center Sunday morning that threatened two buildings before being controlled.

About 75 firefighters responded to the brush fire on Lilac Road near Couser Canyon Road around 10:45 am, said Cal Fire San Diego Capt. Brent Pascua. One outbuilding was damaged. The extent is unknown.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze before noon. They were expected to continue mop up for a couple hours, said Pascua. Aircraft were alerted but were not needed to fight the fire, said Pascua.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Cal Fire is investigating.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

