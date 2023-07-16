UPDATE: Suspect in Georgia mass shooting killed during manhunt, sheriff says

Officers shot and killed a man wanted in the weekend killings of four people near Atlanta, and a sheriff ’ s deputy and a police officer were hurt during the attempt to take the suspect into custody, an official said.

Henry County Sheriff ’ s spokesperson Syntonnia Moore said suspect Andre Longmore was fatally shot during a widespread search for the 40 – year – old man. The intense manhunt began after the shootings Saturday morning in a subdivision of Hampton, a community south of Georgia ’ s main city.

Moore said law enforcement forces killed Longmore in a nearby area of Clayton County, adding a Henry County sheriff’s deputy and a Clayton County police officer were injured in the attempt to arrest Longmore.

Moore said she had no update on the condition of either officer. Authorities planned a Sunday afternooon briefing to provide more details.

The development came shortly after a deputy U.S. Marshal, Van Grady, disclosed the search for Longmore had come to an end. “All I can tell you at this time is that the threat posed by Mr. Longmore to the public has been eliminated, ” he said shortly before word of the suspect ’ s death was made public.