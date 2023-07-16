Psychic Reveals Which Royal Family Member Was ‘Born to Rule’ (And It’s Not King Charles or Prince William)

When we think of natural rulers, many royal watchers think of King Charles III or his son, Prince William , given the positions they were born into. But according to a psychic and astrologer, there is actually another member of the royal family who was “born to rule.”

Astrologer says this royal’s star sign shows they were ‘born to rule’

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity astrologer and psychic who has been reading Tarot since the mid-90s. She has given predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother , Elle Magazine, and talkSPORT radio to name a few. And now she’s speaking about the royal family and which member of the Firm’s chart shows that they are a natural-born ruler.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie Honigman explained: “[Camilla’s] ascension to queen is quite fitting of her astrology — Cancerians are family-centered and this is a title she received by marriage, so having the word ‘consort’ in her title to begin with is very Cancerian indeed, as it harks back to her devoted personality. The title of queen is to be expected due to her Leo ascendant in her chart. Leo is a regal sign and was born to rule, and the ascendant is one of the main features in a person’s chart. Furthermore, Saturn and Pluto are also in Leo. This means that rulership is natural to her.”

Despite Camilla’s sign as a natural ruler, Honigman says the monarch’s wife now focuses entirely on “providing support to her nearest and dearest.”

“King Charles is a Scorpio and Camilla, his queen is a Cancer. Scorpio is a water sign, ruled by emotions, and Cancer is a water sign as well,” the astrologer noted. “So these two are a pair who are very devoted to their families, to their emotions, and their love lives. Water signs are dreamers and when there’s two of them in a relationship, they can dream big.

“Camilla is also certainly a nurturer. A Cancerian is a loving sign that loves to give more than to receive. People with strong Cancer placements in their charts enjoy supporting others. But it’s not only her sun sign that is Cancer – Queen Camilla happens to have her Moon, Mercury and Venus all in Cancer too. Those are main planets and show that her whole personality is about providing support to her nearest and dearest. A Scorpio is a sensitive sign that could do with support — and luckily Charles has it in his supportive wife.”

Queen Camilla’s chart doesn’t match the late Queen Elizabeth’s

Honigman also revealed that Queen Camilla and her late mother-in-law ‘s “public personas” are similar but their charts did not match.

She said: “Queen Elizabeth II’s sun sign was Taurus, which is a stable and self-sacrificing sign, committed to helping others. Her moon sign was Leo, which is a regal placement suited for a queen. Queen Camilla’s sun sign is Cancer, which is a calm and loving sign committed to supporting others. Her rising sign is Leo, which is a sign fit for royalty. Their public personas would therefore appear quite similar to the untrained eye. But their full astrological charts don’t match.

“Camilla’s full chart shows a playful nature with planets in Gemini, and Queen Elizabeth has none in Gemini. Queen Elizabeth’s full chart showed a romantic nature with planets in Pisces, whereas Camilla has none in Pisces.”