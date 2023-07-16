East Memphis shooting leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead following a shooting in East Memphis on Sunday.

Memphis Police Department says around 3:32 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Humphrey Oaks Circle, near Humphreys Boulevard and Shady Grove, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MPD. This is still an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.