Open in App
WREG

East Memphis shooting leaves one dead

By Deja Davis,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FcGZS_0nSINUIR00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead following a shooting in East Memphis on Sunday.

Memphis Police Department says around 3:32 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Humphrey Oaks Circle, near Humphreys Boulevard and Shady Grove, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

One dead, four injured after shooting in Raleigh

He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MPD. This is still an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Memphis, TN newsLocal Memphis, TN
Man critical following shooting in South Memphis
Memphis, TN22 hours ago
Three critically injured after shooting in Hickory Hill
Memphis, TN11 hours ago
MPD: City watch issued for five-year-old Bailei Estell
Memphis, TN23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One dead, four others hurt including child in Parkway Village mass shooting, MPD says
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Memphis police find woman dead after man-down call in South Memphis
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Parkway Village mass shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 injured, including a child
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Police looking for suspects who shot and killed person in Hyde Park
Memphis, TN6 hours ago
1 seriously injured, 1 detained after shooting in Whitehaven, MPD says
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Shooting west of Memphis International Airport leaves one in hospital, MPD says
Memphis, TN1 day ago
5-year-old girl missing, MPD issues city watch
Memphis, TN23 hours ago
A man is wanted after firing several shots into vehicle on Union Avenue, police say
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Apartment fire in Raleigh, MFD says
Memphis, TN8 hours ago
Woman dead, man critically injured in apparent murder-suicide in southeast Memphis
Memphis, TN2 days ago
11-year-old boy shot in northeast Memphis
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Memphis man shot multiple times at traffic light, suspect in custody
Memphis, TN2 days ago
MPD searches for suspect in attempted Midtown car theft
Memphis, TN2 days ago
MFFA looking for answers after death of Lt. Jeffrey Norman, $5,000 reward
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Man missing for over a week found dead in southeast Memphis, police say
Memphis, TN3 days ago
One injured in shooting at North Memphis gas station
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Memphis police searching for suspects of armed carjacking outside Marathon Gas Station on South Parkway
Memphis, TN2 days ago
2 men wanted after armed robbery in gas station parking lot, police says
Memphis, TN1 day ago
$5K added to reward after fire kills MFD veteran, injures 3 other firefighters, officials say
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Funeral services announced for firefighter killed in arson fire
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Man injured during gas station shooting on Chelsea Ave.
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Downed power lines on property set house, farm on fire in Raleigh
Memphis, TN23 hours ago
South Memphis shooting leaves man dead, another injured
Memphis, TN5 days ago
Triple shooting in North Memphis leaves 1 dead, 1 critical
Memphis, TN5 days ago
Reflections: Not I who robbed
Memphis, TN13 hours ago
Burglar caught inside Raleigh adult store
Memphis, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy