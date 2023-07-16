Open in App
KXLY

Three killed, one injured in car crash on SR 26 10 miles west of Othello

By Vincent Saglimbeni,

7 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Othello, WA newsLocal Othello, WA
Washington State Patrol urges driver safety following deadly weekend on state highways
Tacoma, WA3 days ago
Deputies: Othello man arrested after lighting his own home on fire
Othello, WA2 days ago
18 dead in crashes on Washington roads since last weekend
Tacoma, WA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Child hit by a car and injured in Ephrata
Ephrata, WA3 days ago
Kennewick woman arrested for shooting man
Kennewick, WA22 hours ago
Pasco Fire battling fire on I-182
Pasco, WA1 day ago
Vandalism hits multiple businesses in Richland's "The Parkway"
Richland, WA23 hours ago
15 Recent Deaths Prompt WSP to Urge Caution on Roads
Richland, WA1 day ago
Cause of destructive fire and tally of buildings lost to the blaze near Ritzville revealed
Ritzville, WA4 days ago
Body found along Columbia River identified as missing Rock Island resident
Rock Island, WA4 days ago
Investigation into trooper shooting is complete
Walla Walla, WA2 days ago
Crashes prompt plans for roundabout in Othello
Othello, WA3 days ago
Growing 400-Acre Fire Has Popular Road South of Kennewick CLOSED
Kennewick, WA3 days ago
Eastern Washington Mother Finds Man in Bed With 11-Year-Old
Othello, WA2 days ago
West Nile Virus detected in Benton County mosquitos
Richland, WA23 hours ago
GoFundMe Page Set Up For Attached By Knife In Soap Lake
Soap Lake, WA4 days ago
River In Chelan County, Soap Lake Nominated For Special Status
Soap Lake, WA3 days ago
Local police departments see solution to hiring challenges
Pasco, WA4 days ago
Grants are awarded for Walla Walla County projects
Walla Walla, WA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy