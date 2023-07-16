Open in App
Cleveland.com

Guardians can’t hold 5-2 lead as Texas rallies for 6-5 win with four runs in the eighth

By Paul Hoynes, cleveland.com,

7 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Fort Worth police officers shot 2 people dead while responding to a illegal fireworks call
Fort Worth, TX17 days ago
Plano man sentenced to life in prison after police found 47 up-skirt, undressing videos in his phone
Plano, TX24 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy