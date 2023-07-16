Open in App
Incoming freshman decides to leave KU basketball program

By Jared Bush,

7 days ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Another incoming freshman for the Kansas Jayhawks basketball program has requested his release.

6 foot 8 forward, Marcus Adams Jr. announced on social media that he will be departing from the program, requesting a release from his letter of intent.

KU, K-State boast players for Preseason All-Big 12 honors

Adams Jr. was originally in the class of 2024, but reclassified to 2023, so he could join the Jayhawks program this season.

On his post, he thanked the fans and coaches while also stating he decided to reopen his recruitment.

He is the second Jayhawk to request his release from the program, joining guard Chris Johnson, who decommitted from the program back in June.

That puts Kansas at 10 scholarship players, with guards Elmarko Jackson and Jamari McDowell being the only incoming freshman this season.

FOX4 Sports: Read more Chiefs, Royals, Sporting, Current news

The Jayhawks did most of their damage in the transfer portal , where they added four players, including highly touted senior center, Hunter Dickinson .

Kansas will open their season at home , on November 6, against North Carolina Central.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

