Rangers Rally To Sweep Guardians

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Texas Rangers rallied for four runs in the eighth inning to sweep the Cleveland Guardians with a 6-5 win Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers, trailing 5-2 in the eighth, started their one-out rally with a pair of walks by Marcus Semien and Corey Seager. Nathaniel Lowe, Adolis Garcia, and Josh Jung followed with a run-scoring single, run-scoring double, and two-run single.
It's the Rangers first sweep since taking three from the Seattle Mariners on June 4.
"Two great comebacks in this series off of a very good bullpen," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "The guys fought hard the whole series."
The Rangers open a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at 7:05 p.m. Monday at Globe Life Field.
