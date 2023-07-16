Rangers Rally To Sweep Guardians

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Texas Rangers rallied for four runs in the eighth inning to sweep the Cleveland Guardians with a 6-5 win Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers, trailing 5-2 in the eighth, started their one-out rally with a pair of walks by Marcus Semien and Corey Seager. Nathaniel Lowe, Adolis Garcia, and Josh Jung followed with a run-scoring single, run-scoring double, and two-run single.

It's the Rangers first sweep since taking three from the Seattle Mariners on June 4.

"Two great comebacks in this series off of a very good bullpen," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "The guys fought hard the whole series."

The Rangers open a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at 7:05 p.m. Monday at Globe Life Field.

