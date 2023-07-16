Open in App
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Rally To Sweep Guardians

By Stefan Stevenson,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SrqCT_0nSIJ7T300

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Texas Rangers rallied for four runs in the eighth inning to sweep the Cleveland Guardians with a 6-5 win Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers, trailing 5-2 in the eighth, started their one-out rally with a pair of walks by Marcus Semien and Corey Seager. Nathaniel Lowe, Adolis Garcia, and Josh Jung followed with a run-scoring single, run-scoring double, and two-run single.

It's the Rangers first sweep since taking three from the Seattle Mariners on June 4.

"Two great comebacks in this series off of a very good bullpen," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "The guys fought hard the whole series."

The Rangers open a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at 7:05 p.m. Monday at Globe Life Field.

You can follow Stefan Stevenson on Twitter @StefanVersusTex .

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook , Twitter , TikTok and Instagram .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Rangers Know Plan Without Seager
Arlington, TX11 hours ago
Finding Joy, Mental Health Help Lead Texas Rangers Pitcher Back
Arlington, TX2 days ago
Fort Worth police officers shot 2 people dead while responding to a illegal fireworks call
Fort Worth, TX17 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rangers Shortstop Leaves Game With Injury
Arlington, TX1 day ago
Saggese Hits Grand Slam in Frisco Victory
Frisco, TX6 hours ago
Acuna Helps Frisco Past San Antonio
Frisco, TX2 days ago
Plano man sentenced to life in prison after police found 47 up-skirt, undressing videos in his phone
Plano, TX24 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy