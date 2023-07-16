Season 2 of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” to Feature Nine Taylor Swift Songs

Good news Taylor Swift fans, it looks like we’ll be hearing more of her this Summer from our very own home! Jenny Han, author of The Summer I Turned Pretty book trilogy and TV series, officially confirmed on TikTok that the soundtrack for season 2 includes a total of nine Swift songs! Not only will she be dominating stages worldwide, but she’ll be ranking up in TV views as well.

Based on a trilogy of novels written by Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty follows the whirlwind journey of teenager Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Lola Tung) as she embarks on a quest for love, intertwined with brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno). The romantic pursuit takes place during their family vacations in a town known as Cousins Beach.

For the first season, the soundtrack included five songs from Swift. This time around, Swift debuted her highly anticipated “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” in the trailer, which was also kept secret from the cast! Fans were also surprised after they heard “Back to December (Taylor’s Version)”, which was released as part of her newest project Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on July 7th.

The first three episodes of season 2 premiered on July 14th and featured “Last Kiss (Taylor’s Version),” “This Love (Taylor’s Version),” and “Hey Stephen (Taylor’s Version).”

Speaking with The Daily Californian, Tung revealed, “We didn’t find out until the day they released the teaser, which was incredibly exciting to open my Instagram and see the folks in the teaser. I think it’s such a beautiful song, and it fits perfectly with the show and the relationships in the show.”

Swift is currently breaking records left and right, recently making history by becoming the first woman ever to have four albums simultaneously in the top 10. The remarkable feat was accomplished as her album Speak Now (Taylor Version) made an enormous debut at the coveted No. 1 position.