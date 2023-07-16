Comic-Con: What to Expect From The Walking Dead Universe Panel

San Diego Comic-Con is going to look a little dead this year. This week, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) declared a strike over an impasse in negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP). Under the labor union's strike rules , about 160,000 actors and performers are prohibited from doing principal on-camera work, such as acting, and principal off-camera work, such as promotion or publicity services for work covered by the TV/Theatrical/Streaming contracts that expired on June 30th. That includes but is not limited to interviews, conventions, and panels -- which means your favorite stars are skipping San Diego Comic-Con 2023 .

But the show -- and the convention -- must go on. AMC Networks is attending the annual confab to promote Walking Dead spin-offs The Walking Dead: Dead City (which airs its first season finale July 23rd), The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (premiering September 10th), the final episodes of Fear the Walking Dead (returning this fall), and The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne (slated to premiere in 2024).

AMC and AMC+ are hosting The Walking Dead Universe panel from the Hall H stage on Friday, July 21st, from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM. According to the official panel description, AMC's Comic-Con panel will give fans "exclusive, first-look access to all things The Walking Dead Universe."

It's not yet known what AMC plans to show or who will be in attendance during the hour-long panel, but fans should expect to see new looks at Fear the Walking Dead 's final season and the six-episode first season of Daryl Dixon . Also likely to premiere is the first footage from Rick & Michonne , which Lincoln and Gurira announced during a surprise appearance on stage at last year's Comic-Con.

Typically, showrunners would be on hand to tease what's to come on their respective shows. But with the Writers Guild of America going on strike in May , writers and showrunners Eli Jorn? ( Dead City ), Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg ( Fear the Walking Dead ), David Zabel ( Daryl Dixon ), and Scott M. Gimple ( Rick & Michonne ) are not permitted to promote struck projects. Like the actors, the writers are barred from specifically promoting any works under the expired TV/Theatrical/Streaming agreements. The showrunners are members of the WGA, including Gimple, who also serves as the chief content officer of AMC's Walking Dead Universe.

While Dead City , Fear , Daryl Dixon , and Rick & Michonne will have a presence at this year's convention, their casts will not. Your favorite cast members -- including Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kim Dickens, Colman Domingo, and many more -- can't cross picket lines to talk up their spin-offs at AMC's panel encompassing its Walking Dead shows. It's a stark contrast to last year's star-studded joint panel that featured actors from Tales of the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead 's final season, including Terry Crews, Samantha Morton, and Danny Ramirez, and TWD fan-favorites including Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Ridloff, and Gurira and Lincoln.

