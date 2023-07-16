Open in App
Reports: Coyotes sign Matias Maccelli to 3-year contract

7 days ago

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Coyotes have signed restricted free agent forward Matias Maccelli to a three-year, $10.2 million contract, a person familiar with the deal said Sunday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Maccelli's contract was first reported by PHNX Sports.

Maccelli had an immediate impact in his first full season with the Coyotes.

The Finnish forward was second among NHL rookies with 22 points before a lower-body injury knocked him out of the lineup for six weeks in late December. The 22-year-old picked up where he left off after returning, finishing with 11 goals and 38 assists in 64 games.

Maccelli finished fourth in voting for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL's best rookie, and his 49 points was second behind Seattle's Matty Beniers ' 57 among rookies. He has 12 goals and 43 assists in 87 career NHL games.

Maccelli was third in scoring for the Coyotes and is expected to be a key player in the franchise's rebuilding project.

