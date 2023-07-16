Open in App
Man dead after jumping out of two-story window in Denver

By Robert Garrison,

7 days ago
DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating the death of a man who officers said jumped from a two-story home Sunday.

It happened in the 3300 block of High Street Sunday morning.

Police said officers were responding to the address on a report of a disturbance when the man jumped from the window of the residence two stories up.

It's not known why the man jumped. Police are still investigating.

Details as to the nature of the initial disturbance call were not released.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will provide the man's identity and cause of death

