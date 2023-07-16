Linn Grant closes out Dana Open victory

The coronation for Linn Grant began on the first tee Sunday.

The 24-year-old Swede held a six-shot lead and was just 18 holes from her maiden LPGA Tour victory. The next four hours were but a Sunday stroll around Highland Meadows, as Grant’s lead in the Dana Open never dipped to less than two strokes. And that only lasted for one hole.

Grant’s final round 3-under-par 68 put her at 21-under 263 for the week, two shots off of Se Ri Pak’s tournament record.

“I think I’ve imagined this day so many times in so many ways in my own mind,” a triumphant Grant said on the 18th green. “I’m just so speechless.”

The victory was more than a year in the making, as Grant, who isn’t vaccinated, could not compete in stateside LPGA events last year. Instead, she won not one, not two, not three, but four events on the Ladies European Tour, including a nine-shot victory against a field partially made up of male players.

Her name may not ring familiar to casual golf fans, but the inside-baseball segment of the golf population has been predicting prominence from Grant. She proved why this week, beginning with the first two rounds when she boat raced playing partners Jin Young Ko — the No. 1-ranked player in the world — and rookie sensation Rose Zhang.

In Round 3, Grant flirted with 59 before settling for a 9-under 62. Still, she was unsettled most of Sunday’s final round, racked with the fear of someone else going low.

“This course is very scorable,” Grant said. “In my mind, I was just thinking that someone was going to shoot the same score I did yesterday. Obviously, the conditions were a bit tougher today, but that was my game plan and mindset coming into today.”

American Lindy Duncan (65) was third at 15 under and Xiyu Liu (67) of China and Australia’s Stephanie Kyriacou (69) tied for fourth at 14 under.

Mia Hammond, the 15-year-old from New Albany, Ohio, who captured everyone’s imagination this week, shot a final-round 72 to tie for 24th at 6 under. On Sunday, she had about 200 people following her, including 20-25 friends and family.

Hammond birdied the par-5 17th and 18th holes, sending roars around the golf course.

“It was great,” said Hammond, whose 19 birdies for the week ranked in the top 10. “It’s just amazing to hear people cheer for you, cheer your name. It’s a feeling that not many people get to experience. I’m so grateful for it.”

It’s off to Naperville, Ill., for Hammond, where she will compete next week in the prestigious Western Amateur.

“I’m still kind of in shock that this whole tournament even happened,” Hammond said. “I know I said it’s been a dream of mine to play on the LPGA Tour, so it’s good to get a feel for what it’s like. But I think I'll finally get a realization of what actually happened in a couple of days.”

Grant made pars on her opening seven holes and found trouble on the par-3 eighth when she hit her tee shot short and right. She steadied herself with a chip-in birdie, the beginning of a six-hole stretch that Grant played in three under par.

“I felt a bit more relaxed,” Grant said. “But that chip on 8 was kind of difficult. I was just happy that [it was going to be on the green]. That it went in was just a bonus.”

The only drama the rest of the way was when Grant inadvertently hit into the group in front on No. 18. She was 224 yards from the green and told her caddie, “No chance I’m reaching that green. I’m just going to aim right edge of the green.”

Grant proceeded to hit a 3-wood on the screws, with her ball landing on the green about 30 feet away from Maria Fassi and Matilda Castren.

“The second I hit it, I was like, ‘Sit!’ because it was really good,” Grant said, an unlikely reaction from the leader by two strokes on the final hole of a tournament.

She two-putted for birdie, setting off a celebration with fellow Swedes Linnea Johansson and Linnea Strom, who doused Grant with bottles of La Marca Prosecco sparkling wine.

“I’m so glad they stayed,” Grant said. “I met Linnea Johansson when I was teeing off and I was asking her if she was going to say, and she’s like, ‘We'll see.’ I think they planned [to stay] if I was playing well. I’m really happy that they did.”