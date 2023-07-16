Juvenile in custody for St. Louis County murder

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A juvenile is in custody for a weekend murder in north St. Louis County.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, the killing took place Saturday just before 1:30 p.m. in the 14300 block of Ocean View Court.

Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old inside a home with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Detectives with the department’s Crimes Against Persons unit arrested another juvenile, also 17 years of age, for the shooting. The suspect has been transferred to county family court.

