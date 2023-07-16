Open in App
FOX 2

Juvenile in custody for St. Louis County murder

By Kevin S. HeldReggie Lee,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Jo1B_0nSID8Z200

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A juvenile is in custody for a weekend murder in north St. Louis County.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, the killing took place Saturday just before 1:30 p.m. in the 14300 block of Ocean View Court.

Reported house explosion in St. Charles; 5 people rushed to hospital

Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old inside a home with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Detectives with the department’s Crimes Against Persons unit arrested another juvenile, also 17 years of age, for the shooting. The suspect has been transferred to county family court.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Saint Louis County, MO newsLocal Saint Louis County, MO
Berkeley man charged after assault victim dies
Berkeley, MO1 day ago
Police pursuit in north St. Louis ends in crash on Stan Musial Bridge, officer injured
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
Bond denied for Jennings woman charged in child drug exposure death
Clayton, MO3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man, 43, accused of July 7 murder on QuikTrip lot in south St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Man killed, another wounded in North City shooting
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Police investigating death of East St. Louis man in Washington County, Illinois
Nashville, IL2 days ago
Woman sentenced in crash that injured St. Charles County deputy
Florissant, MO3 days ago
Florissant woman gets 23-year sentence after hit & run
Florissant, MO2 days ago
East St. Louis man found dead in Washington County
East Saint Louis, IL2 days ago
Man charged after allegedly biting two police officers outside Schnucks
Maplewood, MO3 days ago
'It’s a force multiplier': St. Charles County police growing drone fleet, license plate reader cameras
Saint Peters, MO2 days ago
2 men charged in O’Fallon, Illinois Walmart shooting
O'fallon, IL3 days ago
Man charged with firing at ex-girlfriend while she was on
Crestwood, MO4 days ago
2 charged for fighting, shooting at car in Walmart parking lot
O'fallon, IL3 days ago
Two Northwoods cops arrested as municipal police agencies under fire for shuffling bad officers
Kinloch, MO4 days ago
Man accused of shooting at ex-girlfriend while eating in her car
Crestwood, MO4 days ago
Plans to demolish former headquarters of 7-UP in Clayton to make room for new apartment complexes
Clayton, MO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy