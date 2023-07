TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Cara Stuckey won her 7th straight Terre Haute Women’s Golf Association City Open Tournament Sunday for her 18th overall win at the event.

Stuckey, the head girls’ golf coach at Terre Haute South High School, beat her former player Alex Maris in Sunday’s final round by one stroke to clinch the victory.

