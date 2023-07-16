A SWAT standoff at a South Side apartment building on Saturday evening resulted in the arrest of a man suspected of taking part in a shooting near a homeless shelter last week, El Paso police said.

The standoff began after officers with the Gang Unit saw a man, who was wanted in connection with the shooting, enter an apartment in the 100 block of Brown Street, police spokesperson Sgt. Javier Sambrano said.

On Thursday evening, a person had been shot in the leg in the neighborhood of Magoffin Avenue and Noble Street close to the Opportunity Center for the Homeless in the Magoffin area just east of Downtown, police said.

The man seen by gang investigators refused to exit the apartment, leading to the deployment of the police Special Weapons and Tactics team and the Crisis Management Team. Neighboring apartments were evacuated as a precaution, police said.

Gun violence: 2 Fort Bliss men allegedly fired into crowd, killing 2, wounding 4 outside El Paso bar

Eventually, the man and a woman exited the apartment. The woman was arrested on an unrelated warrant. The man was taken into custody and transported to a hospital because he appeared to be "under the influence of an unknown substance and showed signs of an overdose," Sambrano said.

Names were not immediately available. An investigation continues into the shooting, which is the one of several shootings and stabbings dating back more than a year in the blocks surrounding the Opportunity Center for the Homeless.

The shooting was the second in a little more than a month. On June 12, one person was wounded in a shooting near Myrtle Street and Noble Avenue prior to Thursday's shooting a block away.

Archives 2022: Ex-soldier arrested in South El Paso shooting

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Suspect in Magoffin-area shooting arrested in South El Paso SWAT standoff