How to safely help wildlife during Texas summer heat

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With heat advisories in effect throughout Central Texas, it’s not just residents who are feeling the heat — area wildlife are as well.

The Austin Wildlife Rescue (AWR) said July and August are traditionally the busiest times of year for the organization, particularly with the summer months coinciding with baby season. But as elevated temperatures and humidity levels persist, AWR staff said wildlife dehydration has been a significant concern.

“It’s hot enough on a regular summer just for us as staff to be able to go out and care for the animals, because we have a lot of outdoor caging that we give to the different species so that they can acclimate to the climate,” said Jules Maron, AWR’s operations manager.

With baby season in full swing, Maron said AWR is receiving a lot more critical calls regarding orphaned babies in the heat. Typically, AWR recommends callers place the baby in a shaded place and wait for the mom to return in a couple of hours; but with this intense of heat, time is of the essence, she said.

“Babies are just going to dehydrate so quickly since they cannot thermoregulate,” Maron said. “So they’re either going to get too cold or way too hot right now. I think those are the biggest adjustments, is we’re probably having people bring in babies they find a little bit sooner rather than waiting quite as long to see if the mom comes back.”

Alongside calls regarding abandoned babies, Maron said AWR staff are hearing more reports of wildlife approaching residential homes and neighborhoods. While the organization doesn’t encourage leaving out food for wildlife, she did say water is a critical need and one area residents can assist.

“We’re not an advocate for leaving food out for wildlife, just because that can make them so dependent in the future,” she said. “But with Austin and the surrounding areas developing so quickly and with the heat being what it is, water is a different story.”

Residents can leave out small, shallow dishes on the ground for critters like reptiles, or small bowls elevated for birds and squirrels to access. Bigger dishes, such as buckets or dog bowls, can be set out for larger animals like deer.

However, placement is key.

“The only thing I would recommend if you do that is you want to put the water away from the house,” she said. “You don’t want to attract the wildlife close to your house. That’s for your safety, as well as the animals’ safety.”

For both AWR staffers working in the heat and the animals they tend to, Maron stressed hydration is key. That’s why any animal — regardless of their injuries or circumstances for needing care — are treated with the highest levels of fluids possible.

“Everything coming in right now is going to be dehydrated at some point.” she said. “And if they’re injured, they are going to be just in intensely critical care.”

If anyone is interested in assisting, Maron said AWR accepts monetary donations to help purchase fresh food for animals as well as other supplies. From a physical donation standpoint, things like towels, blankets and wash cloths are critical to help treat critters in AWR’s care.

“It’s tough out there in the wild, even on a nice fall day,” she said. “But on these dreadful summer days, anything that we could do just to help a little bit, I think it just goes an extraordinarily long way.”

