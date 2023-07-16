Gwyneth Paltrow, Mom Blythe Danner and Daughter Apple Are 3 Peas in a Pod at Hamptons Party

Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Blythe Danner. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Gwyneth Paltrow had her family in her corner for her Goop brand’s private dinner with Gucci and Elizabeth Saltzman .

“GG for @goop and @gucci at last nights garden party at home in Amagansett in celebration of summer and our new peptide serum with @juliusfewmd,” Paltrow, 50, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 16, sharing pics from the event one day prior.

The Oscar winner stayed on theme in a red-and-white Gucci two-piece , smiling for a photo with her mother, Blythe Danner , and her daughter, Apple Martin . Danner, 80, donned an effortless white caftan and blue silk scarf for the event. Apple, 19, rocked a black mini dress by G. Label by goop and a pair of matching pumps.

Paltrow, who is the daughter of actress Danner and the late Bruce Paltrow , shares her daughter with ex-husband Chris Martin . The exes — who split in 2014 — also coparent 17-year-old son Moses and have remained committed to amicably raising their children post-divorce.

“Chris and I committed to putting them first and that’s harder than it looks because some days you really don’t want to be with the person that you are getting divorced from,” Gwyneth said on The Drew Barrymore Show in September 2020. “But if you’re committed to having family dinner then you do it. You take a deep breath, and you look the person in the eye, and you remember your pact, and you smile, and you hug and you recommit to this new relationship that you are trying to foster.”

Gwyneth and the Coldplay crooner, 46, have moved on with Brad Falchuk and Dakota Johnson , respectively. The Shakespeare in Love actress and Falchuk, 52, for their parts, went on to tie the knot in 2018 .

Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock

“As women, I think sometimes we tend to swallow things, and I don’t think that’s healthy at all, and it leads to resentment,” Gwyneth exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022 of how the pair maintain a healthy marriage by sharing their feelings. “I sometimes handle it less perfectly than he does. But I think having that communication and also really wanting the same things and being aligned and wanting our marriage to deepen and grow is very helpful.”

Gwyneth has the full support of her husband , which especially came in handy after Apple left home for college.

“It’s been a major transition. I didn’t know what to expect, but I knew it would be hard because Apple and I are so close and were together all the time,” the Iron Man star — told Us that October . “But I had no idea. It was like the worst heartbreak I’ve ever [felt]. I felt like the love of my life broke up with me for weeks. It was terrible.”

She added at the time: “Now, I’m getting more used to it and it also helps to see her happy and well-adjusted. That makes a huge difference. And she just came home for October break, so that was good. I’ll see her for Thanksgiving.”