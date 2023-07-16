Heavy rain, flooding wash away, damage portion of roads in Alexander County forcing closures

Some residents in Alexander County may have to use detours due to severe weather.

In a Facebook post, Alexander County Officials said multiple roads in the county’s Ellendale Community have washed out or damaged certain roads.

ALSO READ: Weather impacts Luke Combs concert at Bank of America Stadium

Officials have closed Duck Creek Drive near Dover Church Road, Lamber Fork Road, and said the bridge on Duck Creek Drive in Caldwell County is completely washed out.

Drivers are being asked to use extreme caution when traveling near closed roads.

Officials have not said what time the roads will reopen.

This is a developing story; wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Lainey Wilson performs acoustic-only after lightning strike at Bank of America Stadium)