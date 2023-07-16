Open in App
WSOC Charlotte

Heavy rain, flooding wash away, damage portion of roads in Alexander County forcing closures

By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lWFFG_0nSFzryR00

Some residents in Alexander County may have to use detours due to severe weather.

In a Facebook post, Alexander County Officials said multiple roads in the county’s Ellendale Community have washed out or damaged certain roads.

ALSO READ: Weather impacts Luke Combs concert at Bank of America Stadium

Officials have closed Duck Creek Drive near Dover Church Road, Lamber Fork Road, and said the bridge on Duck Creek Drive in Caldwell County is completely washed out.

Drivers are being asked to use extreme caution when traveling near closed roads.

Officials have not said what time the roads will reopen.

This is a developing story; wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Lainey Wilson performs acoustic-only after lightning strike at Bank of America Stadium)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Portion of I-85 closed in Kings Mountain late Saturday night
Kings Mountain, NC1 day ago
Moped collision leaves 1 dead on I-85, Highway Patrol reports
Charlotte, NC8 hours ago
Residents want road safer after cars crash into yards
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Troopers: 1 dead after Lincoln Co. crash
Denver, NC10 hours ago
Crash causes shutdown on I-85 south
Gastonia, NC1 day ago
Car hits house in NC crash; 23-year-old woman dead, passenger airlifted in critical condition, troopers say
Ararat, VA10 hours ago
Car crashes and catches on fire, killing Charlotte man
Charlotte, NC9 hours ago
Vehicle overturns, flips and ejects teenage passenger on I-77
Mooresville, NC1 day ago
1 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash on I-77 in Cornelius: NCSHP
Cornelius, NC2 days ago
1 hurt after crash involving CATS bus in Uptown, officials say
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Teenager hospitalized after crash on Lake Hickory
Conover, NC2 days ago
Wilkes County mother and baby forced to spend night on river, firefighters say
Ronda, NC4 days ago
FORECAST: Cool temps will be present throughout the weekend
Charlotte, NC22 hours ago
Lincolnton Police search for missing 22-year-old woman
Lincolnton, NC21 hours ago
One person in hospital following shooting in east Charlotte
Charlotte, NC11 hours ago
CMPD conducting death investigation in west Charlotte
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Homicide investigation underway in University City, police say
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
Woman drowns in floodwaters, man found clinging to tree near Taylorsville
Township Of Taylorsville, NC6 days ago
11 malnourished horses seized in NC, 2 charged with animal cruelty, deputies say
Advance, NC2 days ago
Deputies searching for missing 18-year-old in McDowell County
Marion, NC3 days ago
Person hurt after overnight shooting in east Charlotte, MEDIC says
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Statesville couple can’t get charitable funding after tree crashes into home
Statesville, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy