82-year-old hit, killed overnight on Capital Boulevard

An 82-year-old man was hit and killed late Saturday night in Raleigh.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. on Capital Boulevard. Police said a Honda Civic was driving on Capital Boulevard when the car hit Larry Weiner, 82, who was attempting to cross outside of a crosswalk near the intersection of Capital Boulevard and Old Buffaloe Road.

Weiner was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time.

According to NCDOT, the number of fatal pedestrian crashes between 2018 and 2022 increased by 18 percent.

There is now a push to improve pedestrian safety as officials work to identify problem areas throughout the state.