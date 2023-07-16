Predicting How Clemson, UNC, and the Rest of the ACC Will Turn Out in 2023

Clemson and North Carolina should be the favorites to make it to the ACC title game, but as usual, expect some surprise contenders potentially to sneak in, potentially make the CFP, and maybe change the direction of a conference dominated mainly by the Tigers year in and year out.

It is also the first year of the new 3-5-5 scheduling format, which will see three permanent rivals for each school. An example of this is Clemson facing Florida State, Georgia Tech, and NC State each year.

1: Clemson

Predicted Record: 10-2 (8-0 ACC)

Clemson's impressive 11-3 record in 2022 reflected their continued success, marking the twelfth consecutive year of double-digit wins for the program. Still, coach Dabo Swinney refused to pack it in. The team responded during the offseason after the loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.

Swinney moved away from Brandon Streeter as the team's offensive play-caller and brought in Garrett Riley from TCU to improve the team's passing attack. Riley has a chance to develop a promising young quarterback in Cade Klubnik, but the Tigers need improvement from their receiving corps and offensive line. Despite losing some key players defensively, Clemson will have one of the best units in college football.

Oct 22, 2022; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) throws a pass during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina on Saturday, October 22, 2022. © Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Although Klubnik had a few hiccups in his two games as Clemson's starting quarterback last season, his raw talent showed in the ACC Championship game and Orange Bowl. Klubnik averaged an impressive 340.5 yards of total offense in these high-profile matchups, which provided the Tigers with an explosive element they lacked in former starter DJ Uiagalelei. And as a result, Klubnik has solidified his status as Clemson's starter for the 2023 season, entering as a sophomore.

He will have solid support, including junior running back Will Shipley , who recorded 15 rushing touchdowns and averaged 124.9 all-purpose yards per game, along with sophomore wide receiver Antonio Williams (604 receiving yards, four touchdowns) and junior tight end Jake Briningstool (285 yards, four TDs.) The team also benefits from the return of four of the five offensive line starters who will aid the Tigers' offensive firepower. However, they must fill the void left by Jordan McFadden at the left tackle spot.

Clemson opens the season on the road versus Duke and will get tested with additional conference road games against Syracuse, NC State, and Miami. Luckily, the Tigers benefit from hosting Notre Dame, a College Football Playoff contender, in early November before ending the season against Georgia Tech, North Carolina, at home before finishing with a road tilt against South Carolina.

Dec 30, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) runs the ball ahead of Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Montrell Bandy (37) during the first half of the 2022 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. © Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

2: North Carolina

Predicted Record: 10-2 (7-2 ACC)

North Carolina enters the 2023 season with high hopes, fueled by the emergence of quarterback Drake Maye as one of the most dynamic players in college football. With Maye leading the charge, the Tar Heels boast a dynamic offense that features a deep group of running backs and talented transfer receivers to replace the production of Josh Downs . However, significant concerns loom on the defensive side of the ball, as the team struggled to contain opponents last season.

The strength of North Carolina lies in its potent offense, anchored by the reigning ACC Player of the Year in Maye. Maye's impressive performance in total offense per game last season solidifies his status as one of the nation's premier quarterbacks. He leads an experienced unit that ranked near the top of the ACC in both yards per game and scoring.

With the departure of their top receivers, the Tar Heels have added transfers Nate McCollum and Tez Walker to bolster their receiving corps. Additionally, the team boasts a talented trio of tight ends who contributed significantly last season. Leading the running back group is Elijah Green, a formidable presence who adds depth and firepower to an already stacked group.

The offensive line returns four players with extensive starting experience, providing stability and continuity in the trenches. On the defensive side, North Carolina aims for improvement after a lackluster performance last year.

The team finished at the bottom of the ACC in yards and points allowed, struggling against both the run and the pass. However, linebackers Cedric Gray and Power Echols, who tallied over 100 tackles each, offer promise and leadership. The key to defensive success lies up front, where the Tar Heels possess several talented linemen who seek to fulfill their potential. After poor production in sacks and tackles for a loss, the team plans to implement a more aggressive blitzing strategy to disrupt opposing offenses and create game-changing plays.

To relieve pressure on the reconstructed secondary, which lost several players to the transfer portal, North Carolina has added transfer cornerbacks Armani Chatman and Alijah Huzzie. These newcomers aim to solidify the defensive backfield and contribute to a more cohesive and effective defensive unit. As the 2023 season unfolds, North Carolina's hopes rest on the continued excellence of their offense and the marked improvement of their defense. With the pieces in place, the Tar Heels seek to make a statement in the ACC and contend for conference supremacy. The ACC game of the year will come the weekend before Thanksgiving, as the Tar Heels will look to seek revenge against Clemson just before a potential ACC title game rematch.

© Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

3: Florida State

Predicted record: 9-3 (6-2 ACC)

Florida State, led by coach Mike Norvell , has made significant progress over the past three seasons, with a strong 10-3 record last year. The team has set their sights even higher for the upcoming 2023 season, with quarterback Jordan Travis leading a potent offense and most of the defense returning. As a result, they are considered one of the top contenders for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

While adding crucial transfers from the portal has helped, there are still a few gaps in the roster. The Seminoles will face a challenging opener against LSU and a mid-season tilt against Clemson. However, if they can secure victories in both games or maintain consistency throughout the season, they will position themselves for their first playoff appearance since 2014.

With eight returning starters from an offense that ranked 16th nationally in scoring (36.1 points per game) and 10th in total offense (484.2 yards), Florida State expects to field an elite offense in 2023. Although the team did lose two offensive line starters, including standout guard Dillan Gibbons , they have acquired three experienced college transfers to fill the void: Casey Roddick from Colorado, Jeremiah Byers from UTEP, and Keiondre Jones from Auburn.

Second-team All-ACC quarterback Jordan Travis had a breakthrough season last year, throwing for 3,214 yards and 24 touchdowns while only throwing five interceptions. Seasoned playmakers surround him at every position, including 6'7" wide receiver Johnny Wilson , who recorded 43 catches for 897 yards and five touchdowns. The addition of Michigan State transfer Keon Coleman further bolstered the receiving corps. Trey Benson , who amassed 990 yards, 6.4 yards per carry, and nine touchdowns, will lead the backfield.

On the defensive side, a significant portion of the unit returns, and Florida State has successfully recruited several high-profile transfers to complement its experienced core. Defensive end Jared Verse , a first-team All-ACC player, and starting defensive tackle Fabien Lovett Sr. are joined by transfers Braden Fiske from Western Michigan, Darrell Jackson Jr. from Miami, and Gilbert Edmond from South Carolina.

Dec 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) drops back to pass against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first quarter during the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. © Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Seminoles also welcome back ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year Patrick Payton , who recorded five sacks. The only notable departure is first-team All-ACC safety Jammie Robinson, but the team retains the other four starters in the secondary and both starting linebackers. Additionally, the defense received a boost with the transfer of Fentrell Cypress II , an All-ACC cornerback from Virginia.

Overall, Florida State enters the 2023 season with high expectations, fueled by their recent progress and the addition of critical transfers. With a potent offense and a solid defense, they have the potential to contend for a coveted spot in the College Football Playoff. The Seminoles will rematch LSU in the opener and travel to Florida on Thanksgiving weekend in the season finale.

Aug 27, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive end Jared Verse (5) lines up against Duquesne Dukes offensive lineman Chris Oliver (59) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports © Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

4. Duke

Predicted Record: 9-3 (6-2 ACC)

Under the leadership of new coach Mike Elko , Duke experienced a remarkable transformation and emerged as one of the best turnarounds in college football.

Despite facing a more challenging schedule this year, Elko's team boasts the return of 17 starters , including the talented and highly-regarded quarterback Riley Leonard , a strong contender for the All-ACC team.

Additionally, Duke can rely on the skills of Graham Barton , one of the nation's top linemen, to anchor their offensive line. While the defense has the advantage of eight returning starters, some positions must be filled, particularly at linebacker and in the secondary. However, Elko's expertise in defensive strategies gives the Blue Devils a solid foundation to continue building upon last year's impressive performance.

Elko and offensive coordinator Kevin Johns successfully transformed Duke's offense, despite working with many of the same skill players who struggled last season. Their efforts resulted in one of the most improved attacks in the country, with the team averaging ten more points per game than the previous year. Quarterback Riley Leonard played a pivotal role in this transformation, becoming a versatile threat and helping Duke achieve an average of 32.8 points per game, ranking them fifth in the ACC.

With Leonard continuing to excel as a junior, his impressive statistics from last season indicate even greater success in 2023.Duke's offense benefits from the return of nine starters, including key receivers such as Jalon Calhoun, Eli Pancol, and promising junior Jordan Moore . Moore, who transitioned from quarterback to wide receiver, made a significant impact last season with 60 catches for 656 yards and five touchdowns . The team's rushing attack, which scored 31 touchdowns and averaged 4.95 yards per carry, features the dynamic trio of Leonard, along with senior running backs Jaylen Coleman and Jordan Waters.

The offensive line sees the return of left tackle Graham Barton , a player with tremendous potential who expects to make a mark in the NFL. Fifth-year seniors Jacob Monk and Maurice McIntyre also provide experience and stability as interior linemen. Before becoming the coach at Duke, Elko built an impressive track record as a defensive coordinator. Unsurprisingly, his arrival led to immediate improvements on the defensive front. After conceding an average of 39.8 points and 516.8 yards per game in 2021 , Duke's defense significantly reduced those numbers to 22.1 points and 378.2 yards per game last season.

Although this year's defense will need to replace three starters, including the team's top two tacklers, safety Darius Joiner and linebacker Shaka Heyward, Duke can rely on the foundation provided by four returning starters on the defensive line. Senior tackles DeWayne Carter and Ja'Mion Franklin add strength and depth to the line. At the same time, linebacker Cam Dillon , who joined Duke last season from Columbia, has proven himself as a reliable tackler in the middle. Defensive backs Brandon Johnson and Jaylen Stinson expect to have strong seasons. After a breakout season of recovering 16 fumbles and recording ten interceptions, Duke's defense needs to maintain its aggressive and opportunistic style of play to continue its on-field success.

Duke has a manageable schedule that could lead to a bowl berth. However, there are no easy games, starting Week 1 with the team's most anticipated home game in recent memory against the Clemson Tigers.

© Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

5: North Carolina State

Predicted Record: 9-3 (5-3 ACC)

NC State has consistently performed in recent years, winning at least eight games in five of the last six seasons. As the team enters the 2023 season, it has the potential to be a surprise contender in the ACC if its offense continues to develop. Adding new coordinator Robert Anae , who previously had successful coaching stints at Syracuse and Virginia, brings a fresh perspective to the team. Furthermore, former Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who chose to play under his former coach, adds experience and talent to NC State's offense. With Anae and Armstrong working together, the team's offense expects a significant boost. On the defensive side, the Wolfpack has the advantage of six returning starters, which should make them one of the top defensive units in the ACC.

The departure of former starting quarterback Devin Leary, who transferred to Kentucky, opens the door for Brennan Armstrong to take over. Armstrong, a three-year starter at Virginia, enters his final year of college football with an impressive track record, having thrown for 9,034 yards, 58 touchdowns, and 35 interceptions and rushing for 20 touchdowns.

NC State's running back position will be handled by a committee, with senior Jordan Houston and junior Demie Sumo-Karngbaye sharing the workload. Additionally, sophomore Michael Allen gained valuable experience last season due to Sumo-Karngbaye's injuries. The trio combined for three touchdowns, all scored by Sumo-Karngbaye.

The receiving corps and tight end positions are still uncertain, with senior Keyon Lesane being the top returning receiver. Other players such as junior Porter Rooks , sophomores Julian Gray and Terrell Timmons Jr. , and freshman Kevin Concepcion bring speed and potential. Injuries limited tight end Trent Pennix 's performance last season, but his versatility as a converted running back adds depth to the position.

The offensive line benefits from the return of three starters: tackle Timothy McKay , left tackle Anthony Belton , and center Dylan McMahon . Senior right guard Derrick Eason also brings valuable experience with 11 career starts.

Defensively, NC State is fortunate to have defensive coordinator and linebacker coach Tony Gibson , one of the country's best assistants. The team's 3-3-5 defensive scheme proved effective last year, as they held opponents to an average of 19.4 points, 100.7 rushing yards, and 326.9 total yards per game. These numbers ranked among the top two in the ACC and the top 20 in the nation.

The defense remained intact by the decision of sixth-year outside linebacker Payton Wilson to postpone his NFL plans. Wilson is joined by linebackers Devon Betty and Jaylon Scott , who all have a combined 13 starts and will be key contributors.

Senior defensive end Savion Jackson 's return from a knee injury will significantly boost the defensive line. He joins junior defensive end Davin Vann , who recorded 4.5 sacks last season, and junior nose tackle C.J. Clark . There will be healthy competition at safety and nickel positions in the secondary, but cornerbacks Aydan White and Shyheim Battle form one of the ACC's best tandems. White, a first-team All-ACC selection, had 46 tackles and four interceptions, while Battle contributed 34 tackles and two interceptions.

The addition of ODU graduate transfer Robert Kennedy could see him starting at nickel, and safeties Devan Boykin and Jakeen Harris bring valuable starting experience to the team. The Wolfpack also added significant depth on special teams via the transfer portal to round out a solid roster.

Two potential must-win games include a home matchup against Clemson and a neutral-site Week 1 game against North Carolina.

Sep 10, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren prior to a game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Carter-Finley Stadium. © Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

6. Syracuse

Predicted Record: 7-5 (5-3 ACC)

Syracuse had a successful 2022 season, earning a bowl berth and a winning record of 7-6 under Dino Babers . However, replicating this success and surpassing seven wins in the upcoming 2023 season will be challenging. The team faces the task of finding replacements for standout running back Sean Tucker and three offensive line starters. The defense looks promising with seven returning starters and the addition of experienced coordinator Rocky Long . However, there are gaps in the secondary, and the unit needs to improve against the running game.

Unfortunately, Syracuse will be without the exceptional talent of running back Sean Tucker, the program's third-all-time leading rusher. However, quarterback Garrett Shrader , who has been a starter for three years, will return. Shrader had an impressive performance last season, completing 64.7% of his passes for 2,640 yards, seventeen touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also contributed 453 more yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

Shrader's presence will help ease the transition as the team replaces offensive coordinator Robert Anae with Jason Beck , former quarterbacks coach. Beck will combine Anae's pro-style scheme with head coach Dino Babers' veer-and-shoot offense. However, there are significant personnel uncertainties that Beck needs to address.

At the running back position, Syracuse may turn to LeQuint Allen , who showcased his talent as a true freshman, or former New Mexico State standout Juwaun Price . There will also be changes in the offensive line due to the departure of All-ACC left tackle Matthew Bergeron and two other starters.

On the defensive side, another coordinator will transition into the fold as Tony White is now at Nebraska. However, Syracuse is promoting from within as 73-year-old Rocky Long takes over the 3-3-5 scheme, which he taught White two decades ago when White was a UCLA linebacker.

The team will also lose vital defensive players such as cornerback Garrett Williams, linebacker Mikel Jones, and standout cover men Duce Chestnut and Ja'Had Carter, who have transferred to other schools.

Linebackers Stefon Thompson and Marlowe Wax are expected to step up as leaders. Other experienced veterans like defensive end Caleb Okechukwu and safeties Justin Barron , Alijah Clark , and Jason Simmons Jr. will also contribute.

Integrating new players like transfer defensive backs Jaeden Gould and Jayden Bellamy will be crucial entering the season. Gould transferred from Nebraska, while Bellamy comes from Notre Dame.

Syracuse faces a brutal schedule, as November has not been kind to the Orange recently. It is no different in 2023. In non-conference, they will face Purdue as the lone Power Five team before the ACC gauntlet— a home game versus Clemson in Week 5, along with back-to-back road games against North Carolina and Florida State in Weeks 6 and 7. Syracuse ends the season with three-straight, including games against Pittsburgh at home, on the road against Georgia Tech, before concluding against Wake Forest.

A bowl game appearance isn't out of the question, but it will likely take a few upsets to make it a reality.

Sep 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Dino Babers reacts to a play against the Purdue Boilermakers in the third quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. © Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

7. Wake Forest

Predicted Record: 7-5 (5-3 ACC)

Wake Forest, led by Dave Clawson , has had a winning record in seven consecutive seasons and has won 19 games since 2021. To make a bowl game, contend for the ACC Championship, or finish in the top half of the conference, it will need its quarterback, Mitch Griffis , to develop and its defense to improve. The defense allowed an average of 28.3 points per game in 2022, which is a cause for concern.

Griffis, who took over the position last season, will need to be productive as the starting quarterback for the Deacons. Despite his lack of physical size, he makes up for it with accuracy and mobility. The rest of the Wake Forest offense has much experience, but their roles have changed significantly. Michael Jurgen s is transitioning from center to guard. Running back Justice Ellison has accumulated 307 career carries, and the receiving duo of Donavon Greene and Jahmal Banks will have to become deep-ball threats.

On the defensive side of the ball, Wake Forest needs to force more turnovers and generate more pressure on opposing offenses. Jasheen Davis , a fourth-year defensive end, is a standout player who led the team with seven sacks as an infrequent starter last year. The team also has depth at linebacker and safety positions. Still, they need to identify reliable cornerbacks to complement Caelen Carson , who has missed several games in the past two seasons.

Wake Forest faces another challenging schedule, which will see them face the likes of defending ACC champion Clemson and home games against Florida State and Duke. The Demon Deacons conclude their season with back-to-back road games against Notre Dame and Syracuse.

Nov 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson calls out to an official during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Truist Field. © Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

8. Lousiville

Predicted Record: 6-6 (5-3 ACC)

It's a new era in Louisville as Jeff Brohm , a former quarterback and native of the city, takes command of the football program after several seasons at Purdue. The Cardinals also have the advantage of not playing some formidable ACC teams like Florida State and Clemson in 2023, which bodes well for a successful first year under Brohm. The coaching staff has significantly added to the offensive unit and receiving corps and added California transfer Jack Plummer at quarterback. On the defensive end, six starters returned from a unit that limited opponents to an average of 19.2 points per game. However, they must make some adjustments at linebacker and in the secondary.

A notable strength on offense for Louisville is the dynamic running back duo of Jawhar Jordan and Maurice Turner , who will also have more opportunities to contribute on the ground. Jordan finished the 2022 season as the team's leading rusher with 815 yards and four touchdowns, while Turner showed promise as a true freshman with 314 yards on 65 carries. The receiver group remains a question mark for the offense, with Ahmari Huggins-Bruce being the only returning starter. However, the team has signed three receivers from the Class of 2023 and added five more through the transfer portal.

A key returning player for the Cardinals is defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte , who should have a breakout season after leading the team in sacks (six) during his sophomore year.

Brohm's impact will also be evident on the defensive side of the ball as the team transitions from a 4-3 base defense to a 4-2-5 formation. Louisville will have a strong rotation of defensive backs, including returning safeties Josh Minkins and M.J. Griffin , who have shown their playmaking abilities off the edge. The cornerback duo of Quincy Riley and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. also brings experience and playmaking skills to the secondary with their ability to change games. They bring together an impressive stat line - 93 tackles, five interceptions, and 12 deflected passes - between them.

Although Louisville avoids a heavy top-half schedule, it will likely have to knock off Notre Dame, Duke, Pittsburgh, or Miami to reach a bowl game in Brohm's first season.

Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm worked his team through drills at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on Saturday morning, Mar. 25, 2025 © Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal and USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

9. Pittsburgh

Predicted Record: 5-7 (4-4 ACC)

Over the past two years, Pitt has enjoyed remarkable success, securing 20 wins and consecutive top-25 finishes. Despite some changes within the team, coach Pat Narduzzi 's team is well-positioned to have yet another impressive season. Transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec leads the charge, who happens to be a Pittsburgh native. Jurkovec supports a talented cast of players, including running back R odney Hammond Jr. and receiver Konata Mumpfield . While the defense only welcomes back five starters, Narduzzi's proven ability to develop players instills confidence in the team's potential.

Jurkovec's collegiate journey has taken him from Notre Dame to Boston College before returning to his hometown. Although his playing time at Notre Dame was limited, he experienced considerable success at BC, amassing over 5,000 passing yards and 35 touchdowns. Unfortunately, injuries and a struggling offensive line hindered his performance in 2022. However, Jurkovec now has the opportunity to reunite with offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. , who previously worked with him at BC. Together, their primary objective is to maintain Pitt's recent achievements while elevating the team's passing offense, which ranked a modest 78th nationally.

Taking over the role previously held by NFL draftee Israel Abanikanda, running back Rodney Hammond Jr. will be crucial to the team's success. The offensive line welcomes back three starters, each boasting a wealth of experience with a combined total of 84 starts. Additionally, the receiving corps features dependable options in Konata Mumpfield, Bub Means , and tight end Gavin Bartholomew .

On the defensive side, Pitt's unit exhibited strength in sacks and total defense in 2022. However, the team lost several key starters, most notably Calijah Kancey, who secured the prestigious ACC Defensive Player of the Year title. The responsibility of anchoring the new-look defensive line falls upon the capable shoulders of tackle David Green . It is worth noting that Narduzzi has a reputation for successfully replenishing the defensive front, as evidenced by the team's remarkable sack record since 2019, which stands as the best in the NCAA with 199 quarterback takedowns.

Linebackers Bangally Kamara and Shayne Simon are returning to lead the defense, both of whom are key leaders. Jurkovec has praised Kamara, highlighting his potential to emerge as a standout player in the ACC. The cornerback position represents another vital aspect of the team, with M.J. Devonshire , Marquis Williams , and A.J. Woods bringing a wealth of experience and interceptions. Regarding safety positions, Javon McIntyre and Donovan McMillon , a transfer from the University of Florida, may be called upon to fill the void.

Overall, Pitt boasts a promising roster that has the potential to deliver yet another successful season under Narduzzi.

Dec 30, 2022; El Paso, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head football coach Pat Narduzzi throws Frosted Flakes on himself after defeating the UCLA Bruins 37-35 in the 2022 Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl. © Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

10. Georgia Tech

Predicted Record: 8-4 (5-3 ACC)

Last season, Georgia Tech faced a challenging start with a 1-3 record and a coaching change. Coach Brent Key rallied the team to a 4-4 finish in its last eight games. This impressive turnaround earned him a permanent job. Key wasted no time overhauling the staff and roster through the transfer portal during the offseason, setting the stage for the Yellow Jackets to push for a bowl game in the upcoming 2023 season.

The quarterback position is one of the critical areas of focus for Key's overhaul at Georgia Tech. The team has acquired Haynes King , a transfer from Texas A&M, who has the potential to make a significant impact. Alongside King, several other transfers will fill essential roles in the running back and receiving corps. With these additions, Georgia Tech hopes to revitalize an offense that has struggled in recent years, consistently finishing outside the top 70 in yards per game. Last season, the team's offensive production dropped to a disappointing 115th nationally.

While the offensive line provides some continuity with the return of four players with starting experience, the skill positions will significantly change. Georgia Tech will heavily rely on transfers to bolster its offensive production. Notable additions include Christian Leary from Alabama at receiver and Trey Cooley from Louisville at running back. These transfers will join the backfield, which features Dontae Smith and Kaleb Edwards , a converted defensive back.

The Yellow Jackets are optimistic about the potential of King, who was once a highly regarded four-star quarterback recruit. After losing his starting job at Texas A&M, King aims to rejuvenate his career at Georgia Tech. However, Zach Pyron , who showed promise as a freshman and had notable moments, including a win against Virginia Tech in his first career start, will also be in the mix. Unfortunately, Pyron suffered a broken clavicle, which may will his ability to play if not healed properly.

On the defensive side, Georgia Tech is looking to build upon a modest improvement from the previous season. Its defense finished 12th in the ACC in total defense and struggled against the run, allowing nearly 189 yards per game. While there is returning experience, Andrew Thacker , the defensive coordinator, will face the challenge of replacing standout defensive end Keion White and both starting linebackers. The team hopes to succeed in the transfer portal with additions like Andre White , who made four starts at Texas A&M, and Braelen Oliver, who recorded 33 tackles at Minnesota. If these transfers can solidify the linebacker position, alongside star safety LaMiles Brooks , who had an impressive sophomore season with 52 tackles and three interceptions, Georgia Tech's defense could take a significant step forward.

The pass rush remains a question mark for the Yellow Jackets following the departure of Keion White. However, players like D'Quan Douse and Sylvain Yondjouen showed promise in their first year as significant contributors and will expect to step up in the upcoming season.

The Yellowjackets can take the next step with a hot start out of the gate, plus potential trap games against Clemson and Syracuse before the in-state rivalry against Georgia Thanksgiving weekend.

Nov 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the field before a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Bobby Dodd Stadium. © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

11. Miami (FL)

Predicted Record: 7-5 (4-4 ACC)

Despite a disappointing debut season for coach Mario Cristobal , Miami is ready for a rebound in 2023. With new offensive play-caller Shannon Dawson and a healthy Tyler Van Dyke at quarterback, the Hurricanes are looking to jumpstart an offense that struggled last year, averaging only 23.6 points per game. The defense is also under new leadership with Lance Guidry and boasts a talented roster. While Miami may have yet to be ready to challenge Clemson or Florida State for ACC supremacy, they have their sights set on returning to a bowl game and achieving a winning season.

Cristobal faced challenges in his first year, particularly on offense. Van Dyke battled a recurring shoulder injury, and star tackle Zion Nelson never fully recovered from off-season knee surgery. Additionally, the offensive scheme implemented by Gattis did not seem to suit the team's personnel, hence his dismissal

Miami will look to start over offensively. Van Dyke expects to be fully healthy. The Hurricanes have also assembled a potentially dominant offensive line, led by the return of Nelson and the addition of transfer starters Matt Lee from UCF and Javion Cohen from Alabama.

Sep 10, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) attempts a pass against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. © Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Assuming Van Dyke can stay healthy, he and the revamped offensive line should significantly improve Miami's offensive output, despite the lack of established talent at wide receiver. Dawson's Air Raid offense comes into play, as his system may help Van Dyke return to his ACC Rookie of the Year form from 2021 when he threw for 2,931 yards and 26 touchdowns.

On the defensive side, Miami boasts the first returning All-American since 2006 in safety Kamren Kinchens , who will lead a group with plenty of high-end talent. Kinchens' six interceptions tied for second in the nation last year, and fellow five-star recruit James Williams supports him at safety, as well as standout players like Leonard Taylor III on the defensive line and Wesley Bissainthe at linebacker. Defensive ends Akheem Mesidor and Jahfari Harvey bring experience and a combined 12.5 sacks from last season.

However, there are also areas of uncertainty on defense. Miami must replace its top two cornerbacks, Tyrique Stevenson and DJ Ivey, and will likely rely on at least three transfers to fill starting roles. Additionally, new defensive coordinator Lance Guidry faces the challenge of synthesizing the talent on the roster into a cohesive unit following the departure of former coordinator Kevin Steele to Alabama.

The Hurricanes face a manageable nonconference schedule and get a home date with Texas A&M in Week 2. They'll have plenty of games to circle as must-wins to make a bowl game, including Week 7 at North Carolina, Week 8 versus Clemson, and Week 11 at Florida State.

Sep 10, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Leonard Taylor (56) celebrates after sacking Southern Miss Golden Eagles quarterback Zach Wilcke (not pictured) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. © Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

12. Virginia Tech

Predicted Record: 5-7 (3-5 ACC)

Virginia Tech's offense struggled mightily last year, averaging its fewest points per game since 1989 and ranking 120th nationally in total offense. However, the addition of several transfers provides a much-needed boost. While redshirt senior Grant Wells may still start at quarterback despite a rough first year, Baylor transfer Kyron Drones adds competition as a dual-threat quarterback who can enhance the running game. The Hokies upgraded their receiving corps with the arrival of transfers Ali Jennings III , Jaylin Lane , Da'Quan Felton , and North Carolina A&T standout Bhayshul Tuten . The backfield also benefits from the return of a healthy Malachi Thomas and the emergence of tight end Dae'Quan Wright .

However, the offensive line remains a concern. With a young and inexperienced unit under its third coach in as many years, Virginia Tech will heavily rely on unproven starters, including redshirt freshmen Xavier Chaplin and Braelin Moore . The running game's success hinges on the line's ability to make significant strides.

On the defensive side, coach Brent Pry relinquished play-calling duties, allowing the promising group to flourish. The secondary boasts star power, with breakout freshman Mansoor Delane and the return of Dorian Strong , who has All-ACC potential. Transfer Derrick Canteen brings versatility at nickel, and the safeties provide solid play.

However, the front seven is a work in progress. The linebacker corps features multiple contributors, including VMI transfer Stone Snyder at linebacker and Keli Lawson , who brings length and potential at the Will spot. The defensive tackle group is a veteran bunch, but the pass rush needs improvement, as no returning player recorded more than two sacks last season.

Nonetheless, Virginia Tech is still a work in progress, as its goal should be to reach the six-win mark.

Oct 8, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Brent Pry looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 45-29. © Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

13. Boston College

Predicted Record: 4-8 (2-6 ACC)

Coach Jeff Hafley's tenure at Boston College reaches a critical point ahead of the 2023 college football season. After a disappointing 3-9 record, Hafley's overall record stands at 15-20 over the past three years. The Eagles have a favorable nonconference schedule that could help them push for bowl eligibility, but significant improvement is needed from their shaky offensive line.

Quarterback Emmett Morehead showed promise, and the defense has the talent to improve on last year's productivity. Morehead, a sophomore, took over from Phil Jurkovec last November and had impressive outings as a redshirt freshman. He threw for over 250 yards in three of his four starts, including a 330-yard performance in an upset win against NC State. Morehead finished the season with 1,254 passing yards, ten touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Replacing star wide receiver, Zay Flowers will be challenging for Boston College this season. UCF transfer Ryan O'Keefe, who had over 150 catches in the past two seasons at UCF, has a similar style and could emerge as the go-to receiver. Dino Tomlin, son of NFL coach Mike Tomlin, and Joseph Griffin Jr. are also expected to be critical targets. The offensive line was a significant weakness for Boston College in 2022, ranking last in the nation in rushing yards and tied for 126th in sacks allowed.

The return of All-ACC guard Christian Mahogany , whose knee is fully healed, significantly boosts. Transfers Kyle Hergel from Texas State and Logan Taylor from Virginia bring experience to the revamped line. The improved talent around them should also benefit sophomore center Drew Kendall and junior tackle Ozzy Trapilo. Longtime NFL and college coordinator Rob Chudzinski and quarterbacks coach Steve Shimko command over the offense.

Aazaar Abdul-Rahim and Sean Duggan stepped in as defensive coordinators after Tem Lukabu' s departure, but significant changes should be minimal. Edge defender Donovan Ezeiruaku could have a breakout season, leading the Eagles in sacks as a sophomore and establishing himself as one of the ACC's top pass rushers. Boston College made significant changes to its secondary, adding cornerbacks Khari Johnson from Arkansas, Alex Washington from Harvard, and Victor Nelson from Long Island through the transfer portal. In the revamped secondary, they will join returning players Elijah Jones, Cole Batson, and Amari Jackson . Staying healthy and remaining in close games will be critical if the Eagles hope to sniff a chance at a bowl berth.

14. Virginia

Predicted Record: 4-8 (1-7 ACC)

Virginia struggled in coach Tony Elliott 's first year, finishing with a 3-7 record. That said, it is truly hard to gauge the state of the program in the wake of the murders of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry. Looking ahead to the 2023 season, the Cavaliers face uncertainty and challenges.

With just nine returning starters, the offense has significant question marks. Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett expects to take over at quarterback. Still, there will be a transition period for the receiving corps and offensive line under Elliott's pro-style, timing-based offense. The outlook is more promising on the defensive side, as six of the nine returning starters are on that side of the ball. Key players like Chico Bennett , Aaron Faumui , and Antonio Clary bring All-ACC potential to the defense.

Elliott's offensive background yielded few positive results in his first year, and the transition to his offensive system could have been smoother. The challenges continue in Year 2, as Virginia must replace its record-setting quarterback and top four wide receivers while rebuilding the offensive line. Muskett is expected to step in, and dual-threat option Jay Woolfolk could also contribute.

Establishing the running game is a priority for Elliott, and the return of Perris Jones , Mike Hollins , and Xavier Brown , along with the addition of Amaad Foston and Clemson transfer Kobe Pace , gives the Cavaliers a strong group of running backs. However, the running game's success will depend on the offensive line's performance, which remains a significant question mark.

On the defensive side, Virginia significantly improved under the new coaching staff. Defensive coordinator John Rudzinski 's approach paid off, as the Cavaliers allowed fewer points per game in 2022 than the previous year. The defense will miss standout players like Nick Jackson, Anthony Johnson, and Fentrell Cypress II, but the return of the entire defensive front and depth at safety bode well for the team.

Edge rushers Chico Bennett Jr. and Kam Butler are expected to pressure opposing quarterbacks, relieving some of the burden on the new cornerbacks. Defensive tackles Aaron Faumui and Jahmeer Carter could have breakout seasons. The safety position is solid with the return of Antonio Clary , Jonas Sanker , Langston "Lex" Long , and Coen King . However, the linebackers and cornerbacks will need to prove themselves.

Sep 3, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott looks on from the sidelines during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports © Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

ACC Championship Game Prediction

Clemson 45, North Carolina 27

These are the two ACC heavyweights, and a rematch is warranted given who the Tar Heels have returning and where Clemson's dominance has taken it in recent years. The winner will likely move one step closer to a playoff berth, but Maye and the Tar Heels will fold under pressure and lose the potential matchup because of past experience against the Tigers.

History may very well repeat itself, but that remains to be seen.