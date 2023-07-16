This 2025 DB is favoring Florida following a teammate's commitment

Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota, Florida) cornerback Teddy Foster became the 20th commitment in Florida’s 2024 recruiting class on Friday, and his teammate, Chris McCorkle, is now seriously considering the Gators, according to Gators Online.

McCorkle, who is ranked No. 37 among cornerbacks in the class of 2025 by On3, was offered in May along with Foster. He’s received some Power Five offers so far, but Florida was the first SEC program to give him a chance.

Being a rising junior, Florida has had limited communication time with him over the summer, but McCorkle told GO that the staff is still doing their best. Foster’s commitment seems to have had a serious impact on McCorkle’s thought process.

“It was a big day for Teddy yesterday with him committing there; it was a big day for all of us,” McCorkle said. “I am happy for him and he is definitely going to make a big impact on Florida. That is like a brother to me, a role model and a great person to look up to.”

Florida will be able to contact McCorkle more freely once the school year starts, specifically after Sept. 1 when college coaches can begin emailing players directly. Arranging a first visit should quickly move Florida to the top of the pack, assuming the Gators aren’t already there.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.