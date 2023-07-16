Top 10 most-popular College Football programs based on fans

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

College Football is one of the most popular sports in the nation. The passion, tradition and drama make it exciting to watch. The real question is: which programs have the most fans?

A study done by SBRnet, analyzed by AL.com and the Center for Sports Analytics at Samford University.

Alabama ranked No. 2 in 2022, but takes a steep fall heading into the 2023 season. Passing the Crimson Tide are a few teams that are rather surprising.

As expected, Ohio State takes the top spot by a wide margin. See which programs make up the rest of the top 10 with the most fans in the nation.

10

Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Estimated number of fans: 2,640,546

Wisconsin fans are faithful. As the program has had its ups and its downs, it hasn’t come close to a national championship in recent years. The Badgers work their way into the top 10 for the 2023 season.

9

Notre Dame

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Estimated number of fans: 2,649,228

The Fighting Irish fans are looking to recover from the departure of head coach Brian Kelly. While it likely won’t take long, Notre Dame is still in the process of rebuilding.

8

UCLA

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Estimated number of fans: 2,984,517

UCLA had an exciting 2022 season and looks to build on top of that in 2023. Bruins fans have a good reason to be excited, as the program will soon make the move to the Big Ten.

7

Georgia

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Estimated number of fans: 3,103,171

Georgia is coming off back-to-back national championship wins, so Bulldog fans have every reason to show their support. The success in Athens doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

6

Alabama

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Estimated number of fans: 3,436,886

Alabama is one of the most storied programs in the game. With Nick Saban at the helm, it’s hard not to view the Crimson Tide as consistent contenders to win it all. It is interesting, however, that Alabama’s ranking fell from No. 2 all the way to No. 6

5

Florida State

Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Estimated number of fans: 3,438,970

Florida State saw a brief dip in success after Jimbo Fisher left, but the Seminoles appear to be back on track under head coach Mike Norvell.

4

Duke

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Estimated number of fans: 3,701,651

This one is rather surprising. Duke is commonly known for its legendary basketball program. However, the Blue Devils rank top-five as one of the most popular college football programs in the nation.

3

Penn State

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Estimated number of fans: 4,024,237

Every year, it feels as if the Nittany Lions are legitimate contenders to win it all. However, the latter half of the season tears down those hopes. Regardless, Penn State fans are some of the strongest in the country and it’s evident when the team plays a prime-time game at home.

2

Michigan

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

Estimated number of fans: 4,446,267

Michigan is always a College Football Playoff hopeful and manages to make the cut every few years. The fans have a few reasons to be loud and proud about their Wolverines’ fandom.

1

Ohio State

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Estimated number of fans: 6,151,180

No surprises here. The Buckeyes are by far the most popular team in the nation and the number will likely grow as the program remains competitive and fights for a national title opportunity every season.