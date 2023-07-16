Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-popular College Football programs based on fans

By AJ Spurr,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jGq4T_0nSEy4M500
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

College Football is one of the most popular sports in the nation. The passion, tradition and drama make it exciting to watch. The real question is: which programs have the most fans?

A study done by SBRnet, analyzed by AL.com and the Center for Sports Analytics at Samford University.

Alabama ranked No. 2 in 2022, but takes a steep fall heading into the 2023 season. Passing the Crimson Tide are a few teams that are rather surprising.

As expected, Ohio State takes the top spot by a wide margin. See which programs make up the rest of the top 10 with the most fans in the nation.

10

Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H0MoO_0nSEy4M500
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Estimated number of fans: 2,640,546

Wisconsin fans are faithful. As the program has had its ups and its downs, it hasn’t come close to a national championship in recent years. The Badgers work their way into the top 10 for the 2023 season.

9

Notre Dame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wPZfL_0nSEy4M500
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Estimated number of fans: 2,649,228

The Fighting Irish fans are looking to recover from the departure of head coach Brian Kelly. While it likely won’t take long, Notre Dame is still in the process of rebuilding.

8

UCLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RP3Pe_0nSEy4M500
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Estimated number of fans: 2,984,517

UCLA had an exciting 2022 season and looks to build on top of that in 2023. Bruins fans have a good reason to be excited, as the program will soon make the move to the Big Ten.

7

Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03xv2n_0nSEy4M500
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Estimated number of fans: 3,103,171

Georgia is coming off back-to-back national championship wins, so Bulldog fans have every reason to show their support. The success in Athens doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

6

Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39K2Ss_0nSEy4M500
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Estimated number of fans: 3,436,886

Alabama is one of the most storied programs in the game. With Nick Saban at the helm, it’s hard not to view the Crimson Tide as consistent contenders to win it all. It is interesting, however, that Alabama’s ranking fell from No. 2 all the way to No. 6

5

Florida State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VBozd_0nSEy4M500
Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Estimated number of fans: 3,438,970

Florida State saw a brief dip in success after Jimbo Fisher left, but the Seminoles appear to be back on track under head coach Mike Norvell.

4

Duke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O5yVJ_0nSEy4M500
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Estimated number of fans: 3,701,651

This one is rather surprising. Duke is commonly known for its legendary basketball program. However, the Blue Devils rank top-five as one of the most popular college football programs in the nation.

3

Penn State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SIJui_0nSEy4M500
Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Estimated number of fans: 4,024,237

Every year, it feels as if the Nittany Lions are legitimate contenders to win it all. However, the latter half of the season tears down those hopes. Regardless, Penn State fans are some of the strongest in the country and it’s evident when the team plays a prime-time game at home.

2

Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vOyeb_0nSEy4M500
Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

Estimated number of fans: 4,446,267

Michigan is always a College Football Playoff hopeful and manages to make the cut every few years. The fans have a few reasons to be loud and proud about their Wolverines’ fandom.

1

Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0liycB_0nSEy4M500
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Estimated number of fans: 6,151,180

No surprises here. The Buckeyes are by far the most popular team in the nation and the number will likely grow as the program remains competitive and fights for a national title opportunity every season.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Paul Finebaum Names 3 Teams That Could Beat Georgia This Year
Athens, GA2 days ago
South Carolina's Shane Beamer offers high praise of Alabama QB Tyler Buchner
Tuscaloosa, AL6 hours ago
4-star football recruit decommits from Georgia
Athens, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Colorado announces unfortunate Deion Sanders news
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Georgia players have mixed feelings on canceled Oklahoma game
Norman, OK2 days ago
Elly De La Cruz had MLB fans in awe with his record-breaking 99.8 mph throw off of a relay
Cincinnati, OH21 hours ago
The Bengals Are Not Happy With The Browns' New Helmets
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Steve Spurrier has some trash talk for Kirby Smart
Gainesville, FL2 days ago
Nick Saban Opens Up About Texas And Oklahoma Joining SEC
Austin, TX1 day ago
Photos: Meet The Daughter Of Legendary NFL Quarterback Boomer Esiason
Cincinnati, OH21 hours ago
Oklahoma Sooners earn commitment from G Dayton Forsythe
Norman, OK14 hours ago
Top247 safety Jaylen Heyward lists the schools in the mix following his decommitment from Georgia
Athens, GA2 days ago
LSU QB Jayden Daniels speaks on his growth as a passer heading into this season
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Josh Heupel just made Lane Kiffin look foolish and recruits are going to notice
Nashville, TN21 hours ago
Vikings receive troubling news on 2023 first-round draft pick
Minneapolis, MN22 hours ago
Ja Morant’s friend Davonte Pack arrested
Memphis, TN1 day ago
SEC Football Coach Praying For Kirk Herbstreit's Family
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Pre-season bowl game projection made for Tennessee Vols
Nashville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy