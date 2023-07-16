NCSHP: 1 killed, 1 hurt in crash on I-485 Outer in Charlotte

One person was killed in a crash on the I-485 Outer Loop on Saturday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).

Troopers got a call for a crash around 8:46 p.m.

NCSHP says a red Dodge Charger drove north on I-485, speeding and weaving through traffic. While changing lanes, the Dodge Charger lost control and hit a GMC SUV before running off the side of the road and hitting a tree.

ALSO READ: NCSHP: Chase spanning two counties ends in fatal crash

The driver of the Dodge Charger, 34-year-old Michael Lindsey Ingram, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

The driver of the GMC SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

NCSHP says the investigation is still open and under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Fatal crash involving pedestrian reported near SouthPark Mall, CMPD says)