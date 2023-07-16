Open in App
WSOC Charlotte

NCSHP: 1 killed, 1 hurt in crash on I-485 Outer in Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

7 days ago
One person was killed in a crash on the I-485 Outer Loop on Saturday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).

Troopers got a call for a crash around 8:46 p.m.

NCSHP says a red Dodge Charger drove north on I-485, speeding and weaving through traffic. While changing lanes, the Dodge Charger lost control and hit a GMC SUV before running off the side of the road and hitting a tree.

The driver of the Dodge Charger, 34-year-old Michael Lindsey Ingram, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

The driver of the GMC SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

NCSHP says the investigation is still open and under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

