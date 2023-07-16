Open in App
Yahoo Sports

Rowdy Tellez fractures his finger shagging fly balls, now out another 3-4 weeks

By Todd Rosiak, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

5 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Abandoned dog found underneath GA home was guarding a bag. What was inside is heartbreaking
Savannah, GA5 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV12 days ago
NY Billionaire is Buying Property in Specific Areas of Florida Believing Wealthy New Yorkers Will Continue to Move There
New York City, NY1 day ago
Atlanta mom has arm sewn to stomach in desperate attempt to save it after pitbull attack
Atlanta, GA14 days ago
Sullivan County Guides Residents on Summer Wildlife Safety
Kingsport, TN7 days ago
Nearly 37 Years After Colorado Springs Infant Disappeared, Search Continues
Colorado Springs, CO10 days ago
A couple on a 2-year sailing trip ends up in Richmond, Virginia where they now call home
Richmond, VA26 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy