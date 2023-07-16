Aurora police hear gun shots, locate victim

Photo Credit: kali9 (iStock). kali9

Just after 1 a.m., Sunday morning Aurora police officers heard shots fired in the vicinity of the 13000 block of East Louisiana Avenue. They responded and found a man suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to a spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department, who declined to release the exact address.

The man was transported to an undisclosed hospital. His condition and identity are unknown.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.