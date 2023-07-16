Open in App
The Denver Gazette

Aurora police hear gun shots, locate victim

By Scott Weiser,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KuEoW_0nSDLNQx00
Photo Credit: kali9 (iStock). kali9

Just after 1 a.m., Sunday morning Aurora police officers heard shots fired in the vicinity of the 13000 block of East Louisiana Avenue. They responded and found a man suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to a spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department, who declined to release the exact address.

The man was transported to an undisclosed hospital. His condition and identity are unknown.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State newsLocal Louisiana State
Police search for driver of SUV involved in fatal hit-and-run crash
Denver, CO3 days ago
Man in stable condition after ‘targeted’ Aurora shooting Sunday morning
Aurora, CO4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
DPD arrests suspects allegedly connected to homicide near E. Girard Avenue
Denver, CO17 hours ago
Two adults, juvenile arrested after deadly shooting at Denver apartment complex
Denver, CO15 hours ago
1 man injured in Aurora shooting Thursday morning
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Man may lose home after Englewood SWAT shooting
Englewood, CO17 hours ago
Off-duty Adams County deputy turns self in after incident at Walmart
Thornton, CO1 day ago
Police shot and killed suspect during tactical operation in Englewood
Englewood, CO2 days ago
Adams County deputy under investigation for assault
Thornton, CO1 day ago
Man arrested for fatal stabbing charged with menacing, murder
Aurora, CO1 day ago
2 men indicted in Aurora killing each have separate homicide cases in Denver
Aurora, CO19 hours ago
Commerce City PD searches for suspect connected to homicide on E. 118th Avenue
Commerce City, CO1 day ago
'I shot him. He's a monster.': Woman arrested in Highlands Ranch after husband fatally shot
Highlands Ranch, CO1 day ago
Gunfire report at Cherry Creek mall unfounded: Denver Police
Denver, CO1 day ago
Man in custody on Boulder shooting connected to Lafayette attempted murder
Lafayette, CO1 day ago
Denver7 News Anchor Bayan Wang Pleads Not Guilty in Domestic Violence Case, Asks for Jury Trial
Denver, CO1 day ago
Woman arrested in deadly Highlands Ranch shooting
Highlands Ranch, CO1 day ago
2 unrelated crashes at Aurora intersection Sunday leave 5 dead
Aurora, CO3 days ago
Man gets 12 years for shooting woman who was sleeping outside
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Double shooting in Lakewood, police searching for suspects
Lakewood, CO3 days ago
Deadly Highlands Ranch shooting under investigation
Highlands Ranch, CO2 days ago
No immunity for bad arrest
Denver, CO2 days ago
Man charged with taking advantage of elderly resident
Denver, CO2 days ago
All clear given after report of shots fired at Cherry Creek Mall
Denver, CO1 day ago
Drunk driver who killed two Castle Rock teens sentenced to 31 years in prison
Castle Rock, CO1 day ago
No bail for Castle Rock teen accused of planning to join Islamic State group
Denver, CO19 hours ago
Truckers in Denver, Aurora have nowhere to park, driver tells mayor
Aurora, CO7 hours ago
EDITORIAL: Our national shame persists 11 years after Aurora theater shooting
Aurora, CO1 day ago
2 plead guilty in Commerce City armed robbery
Commerce City, CO4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy