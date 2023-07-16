Open in App
CBS Miami

2 separate shootings in Lauderhill leaves one dead, four others hurt

By CBS Miami Team,

7 days ago

Violent, deadly weekend in Broward 01:08

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Lauderhill police on Sunday were investigating two separate weekend shootings that left one person dead and four others injured.

It was not immediately clear if the incidents were related but authorities said they were looking into the possibility that they were.w

The most recent shooting in which one person was killed and three others were hurt was reported Saturday around 11 p.m. near the 3100 block of NW 2nd Street.

Police said one victim died at the scene while three others suffered gun shot wounds during the incident.

Two of those victims were taken for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale, where they were reported in stable condition on Sunday, investigators said.

A third person suffered a graze wound to the lower back and was treated at the scene, police said.

Investigators have not identified any of the victims and it was not clear what led to the gunfire.

Police said the person who was killed had been standing in the front yard when a black Dodge Charger pulled up to the residence and someone inside began shooting.

After the incident, the vehicle fled eastbound on NW 2nd Street towards NW 31 Avenue, police say.

Lauderhill police reported a shooting Friday around 10 p.m. in the 5300 block of NW 18 Street.

A juvenile was struck several times by gunfire before being rushed to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale for treatment.

Information about the teen's condition Sunday was pending.

No information on possible suspects has been released.

