Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Miller Moss really needs USC's defense to be good (you heard that right)

By Matt Zemek,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07fcdJ_0nSCq06l00

Miller Moss is a quarterback. Moreover, he is a backup quarterback. He really needs the USC Trojans’ defense to be much-improved in 2023.

We don’t ordinarily say such things, namely, that a backup quarterback urgently needs the defensive unit on his team to make a significant leap, but that’s where we are with Moss entering the 2023 USC season.

You might already know where this conversation is going, but USC beat writer and analyst Shotgun Spratling lends context to it in his profile of Moss at 247Sports:

“While gaining tutelage from one of the top offensive minds in football is great, learning from game experience is even more valuable, and that’s not something Moss got much of last year despite USC’s prolific offense putting up 41.4 points per game. Williams stayed healthy (until the hamstring injury he played through in the Pac-12 Championship) and Moss only got real action in two games. He played 16 snaps against Rice and 17 snaps versus Colorado. Because of the Trojans’ defensive deficiencies, they weren’t able to blow out any other opponents, meaning Moss and the rest of the reserves didn’t get extra opportunities to gain the irreplaceable game experience.

“Moss performed admirably in the limited opportunities he did receive. He wasn’t asked to do much. He wasn’t taking a bunch of deep shots or running playactions with deep crossers that took time to develop. He threw screens and quick catch-and-throw passes. But he was decisive, efficient and accurate. Moss completed six of seven passes for 81 yards against Rice and six of seven passes for 78 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Colorado game.”

It’s actually not that complicated: If the USC defense plays better, the Trojans will blow out more opponents, giving Moss the greatly increased snap counts he needs to evolve this year, so that when 2024 comes, he will be ready to be the QB1 if Malachi Nelson doesn’t develop quickly. Moss’s loyalty to the USC program would be rewarded. He won’t transfer elsewhere. He would get his chance at USC. It would be a great outcome for him.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Montana Grizzlies get commitments from UCLA, junior college transfers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
The Strains of Summer 2023
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Someone in California won $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Automated speed cameras to monitor six California cities thanks to new bill
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Las Vegas-to-L.A. High-Speed Rail Project Passes Another Hurdle
Rancho Cucamonga, CA3 days ago
This Bagel Shop in LA Has Been Named as One of 'The Best Bagels in America’ According To Publication
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
$1 billion Powerball ticket sold in California, 3 tickets worth $448K sold in Bay Area
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Creedence Clearwater Revival Frontman John Fogerty Lists California Home for $20M
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
Bay Area drivers may soon get automatic tickets for going 11 mph over speed limit
Oakland, CA3 days ago
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $202K each sold in California
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
L.A. County’s oldest restaurant is still open after 135 years
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago
El Cholo restaurants mark 100th anniversary by selling naming rights to booths for charity
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Alleged unlicensed contractors are caught in sting operations
San Bernardino, CA3 days ago
One California City Named Among The Worst Places To Rent In America
San Bernardino, CA3 days ago
Orange County DA declines to pursue case involving ‘Creep Catchers’ child predator sting
Fullerton, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy