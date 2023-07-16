Innovative solutions to duvet divisions

Photograph: John Slater Photography RM/Getty Images/Image Source

Lucy Mangan (Digested week, 14 July) and, apparently, the king suggest that marital harmony can be achieved by sleeping in separate rooms. We’d suggest a less drastic alternative – one king-sized bed and two double duvets. No arguments over one person hogging the duvet, and they can be of different thicknesses to accommodate personal preferences. It works for us.

Lesley Warner and Peter Robinson

Ilford, London

Duvet divisions? My wife came up with a clever solution. She sewed buttons on her side and fastens them to her PJs, preventing me from hogging all the quilt.

Ian Garner

Keighley, West Yorkshire

For those of a certain age, it must be the literary equivalent of listening to the William Tell Overture and trying not to think of The Lone Ranger, but I couldn’t read Milan Kundera’s obituary (12 July) without recalling Malcolm Pryce’s excellent novel The Unbearable Lightness of Being in Aberystwyth.

Bill Britnell

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

I enjoyed Sophie Ratcliffe’s piece (The last word on: Hope, 6 July), but was surprised she didn’t include Brian Stimpson’s words in Michael Frayn’s Clockwise: “It’s not the despair, Laura. I can take the despair. It’s the hope I can’t stand.”

Copland Smith

Manchester

An excellent article on Rachel Reeves (10 July), but Joseph Cheaney & Sons is in Desborough, not Kettering. Ar Tarn is generally seen as the centre of the universe!

Mike Payne

Desborough, Northamptonshire