MLB analyst predicts SF Giants will trade for Shohei Ohtani

The SF Giants are among a long list of teams that would love to land Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani before this year's MLB trade deadline. While it's hard to know whether the Angels will actually part with the best player in the league, a report over the weekend revealed that they have taken a significant step toward making that a possibility. Former MLB first baseman turned analyst Eric Karros was asked about Ohtani's future on Saturday. He shared that he believed Ohtani will be donning a Giants uniform before the end of the season.

Angels star Shohei Ohtani and SF Giants starter Alex Cobb talk during a game. (2022) Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

"He's going to play in the postseason," Karros said. "He has to play in the postseason. The Angels need to trade him if they don't, they're doing a disservice to the organization. Now you want me to take it a next step further. Who's he going to be playing for? He's going to be playing for the Giants. That's who he's going to be playing for."

Karros seemed to be echoing the words of Giants starting pitcher Alex Cobb, who made a very similar claim during the All-Star break. However, Karros is far less biased toward the Giants. In fact, Karros spent the vast majority of his career playing for San Francisco's biggest rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Karros actually argued that the Giants rivalry with the Dodgers could aid them in the pursuit of Ohtani. Angels owner Arte Moreno is known to be one of the more involved principal owners in MLB. Forced to live in the shadow of the Dodgers in southern California, Moreno might prefer trying to keep Ohtani from the Dodgers if he believes the Angels cannot re-sign the megastar.

"I'm just telling you that makes all the sense in the world. They have the wherewithal to do it. Then they get him for a couple months to try and court him so they can sign him for free agency. It makes all the sense, and you don't think that the Angels wouldn't want to trade him to San Francisco to spite the Dodgers?"

In case you need a refresher on just how good Shohei Ohtani has been this year for the Angels, he currently leads the league in both triples (6) and home runs (33) with a .302/.386/.661 triple-slash as a hitter. On the mound, the Angels ace has a 3.50 ERA (3.52 FIP) in 105.1 innings pitched (18 starts) with 139 strikeouts and 46 walks. It's easy to see how he could help make the SF Giants a favorite in the National League.