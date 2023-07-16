No Huncho Hunching Here! Lori Harvey Posts Damson Idris Baecation Clips After Quavo Dating Rumors

Lori Harvey is seemingly saying, “My man, my man, may man IS NOT Quavo” after sharing a snippet from her dreamy vacay with Damson Idris.

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

The love birds appear to be going strong after the paparazzi implied she was on a lunch date with Quavo after the two stars were spotted leaving the Bungalows restaurant in West Hollywood a few days ago.

The rumor circulated quickly as it perpetuates the 26-year-old’s “It Girl”/Thanos status. Yet Lori remains clearly locked in with her Brit bae and shared a clip on IG to prove it.

The socialite took to her Insta Stories to share a video in selfie mode of her gorgeous seaside look before grabbing Damson’s hand and panning the camera over to him. The 31-year-old actor softly smiled as he sat next to his “NuNu” in a restaurant. The couple looked beautiful, but the enchanting ocean and mountain background stole the show.

Harvey made headlines earlier this week as reports emerged that she and Migos rapper Quavo were seen leaving an eatery at the same time. However, Quavo and Lori quickly let the world know the speculation was “cap.”

“Lmao no I was having lunch with my besties who are right behind me,” she wrote under a TikTok user’s video on Wednesday after the content creator praised Lori for the new love connection.

In classic Quavo fashion, the 32-year-old simply wrote, “Shidd cap” in his Instagram stories.

Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Are Still Going Strong After 7 Months Of Critics And Haters

Source: Amy Sussman/GA / Getty

Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter and Damson turned heads in January after making their relationship public on her 26th birthday. The Snowfall actor announced the coupledom before her born day bash. The hard launch cemented Lori’s status as the ultimate collector of fine Black men in Hollywood.

The British actor’s post kissing the SKN founder on the cheek as they intimately posed sent social media into a frenzy. He later shared a pic of Lori holding stacks of cash to each ear with the caption, “The Plug.”

The couple was later criticized for “lacking chemistry” and being in a relationship that clearly looked “forced.”

Lori, who rarely responds to social media fodder, wrote, “Or maybe I just had on body makeup and told him don’t stand too close to me because I didn’t want to get it on his suit lol y’all try to find a problem with everything.”

The pair’s appearance the following month at the Swarm star’s LA premiere for the sixth and final season of Snowfall further confirmed their new love. As they walked the red carpet, Damson kissed Lori gently on the forehead. The sweet moment caused fans to punch the air, wishing they received the “brick by brick” actor’s affection instead.

The Outside the Wire star doesn’t minimize his love and public displays of affection for the model. Critics subsequently slammed the couple after a clip surfaced of him lovingly gazing at Lori as they slow danced at Beyonce’s Renaissance concert in London. Fans said his actions were cringey and implied he was clearly smitten, while Lori seemed to be indifferent.

Twitter users felt the style star was uncomfortable. They clocked that Damson kissed her on the cheek while slow dancing, and she recoiled after one peck. Others noted you should believe “half of what you see and none of what you hear” about other people’s relationships.

Maybe she’s just not comfortable with PDA, people.

Damson responded to the criticism, tweeting, “Everyday chat chat chat. You people don’t rest. Please, man. Mind your business.”

The thespian deleted his Twitter account shortly after.

Lori’s connection with the BET Award winner came six months after her split from “Creed” star Michael B. Jordan. The renaissance woman also reportedly dated rapper Future, R&B singer Trey Songz and Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay who proposed to Lori in 2017.

Clearly, all is good in Lori Harvey’s love life.