Open in App
Stacker

See how the current unemployment rate in Chariton County compares with the rest of the state

By Stacker,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=055QSu_0nSBtLNj00

Instantvise // Shutterstock

Chariton County, MO monthly unemployment update

Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in Chariton County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . County and metro unemployment rates are as of April 2023.

Chariton County had a 2.0% unemployment rate in April 2023, marking a 0.4 percentage point decrease from a month ago. Missouri reported a 2.5% unemployment rate in May, which is the 12th lowest in the country. The national unemployment rate last month rose to 3.7% but is still 0.1 percentage points higher than last year.

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Missouri
#1. Dunklin County: 4.3%
#2. Wayne County: 4.1%
#3. Iron County: 4.0%
#4. Shannon County: 3.8%
#5. Benton County: 3.4%

Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in Missouri
#1. Shelby County: 1.6%
#2. Holt County: 1.8%
#2. Osage County: 1.8%
#2. Scotland County: 1.8%
#5. Boone County: 1.9%

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Missouri State newsLocal Missouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous City: The Unexpected Crime Capital of Missouri
Branson, MO1 day ago
Kansas woman struck by train at Missouri state line does not survive
Joplin, MO17 hours ago
Missouri Highway Named the Worst Road for Potty Breaks in America
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Missouri warned feds in 2021 radioactive contamination of groundwater wasn’t improving
Weldon Spring, MO3 days ago
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION TO OFFER NIGHT FISHING FOR CRAPPIE CLINIC AT TRUMAN LAKE
Warsaw, MO1 day ago
The Surveillance State Comes to Missouri
Columbia, MO2 days ago
Columbia woman charged after alleged chase on Highway 63
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Highest Total Crime in Missouri Exists in a Town of 13,000 People
Branson, MO4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy