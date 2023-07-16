See how the current unemployment rate in Chariton County compares with the rest of the state

Instantvise // Shutterstock

Chariton County, MO monthly unemployment update

Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in Chariton County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . County and metro unemployment rates are as of April 2023.

Chariton County had a 2.0% unemployment rate in April 2023, marking a 0.4 percentage point decrease from a month ago. Missouri reported a 2.5% unemployment rate in May, which is the 12th lowest in the country. The national unemployment rate last month rose to 3.7% but is still 0.1 percentage points higher than last year.

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Missouri

#1. Dunklin County: 4.3%

#2. Wayne County: 4.1%

#3. Iron County: 4.0%

#4. Shannon County: 3.8%

#5. Benton County: 3.4%

Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in Missouri

#1. Shelby County: 1.6%

#2. Holt County: 1.8%

#2. Osage County: 1.8%

#2. Scotland County: 1.8%

#5. Boone County: 1.9%