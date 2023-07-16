Open in App
See how the current unemployment rate in Dallas County compares with the rest of the state

By Stacker,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=055QSu_0nSBtHqp00

Instantvise // Shutterstock

Dallas County, MO monthly unemployment update

Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in Dallas County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . County and metro unemployment rates are as of April 2023.

Dallas County had a 2.5% unemployment rate in April 2023, marking a 0.2 percentage point decrease from a month ago. Missouri reported a 2.5% unemployment rate in May, which is the 12th lowest in the country. The national unemployment rate last month rose to 3.7% but is still 0.1 percentage points higher than last year.

The unemployment rate in the Springfield, MO metropolitan area was 2.1%, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than Dallas County. Springfield has the 129th lowest unemployment out of 887 metro and micro areas surveyed in the country.

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Missouri
#1. Dunklin County: 4.3%
#2. Wayne County: 4.1%
#3. Iron County: 4.0%
#4. Shannon County: 3.8%
#5. Benton County: 3.4%

Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in Missouri
#1. Shelby County: 1.6%
#2. Holt County: 1.8%
#2. Osage County: 1.8%
#2. Scotland County: 1.8%
#5. Boone County: 1.9%

