See how the current unemployment rate in Yazoo County compares with the rest of the state

Yazoo County, MS monthly unemployment update

Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in Yazoo County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . County and metro unemployment rates are as of April 2023.

Yazoo County had a 2.9% unemployment rate in April 2023, marking a 0.3 percentage point decrease from a month ago. Mississippi reported a 3.2% unemployment rate in May, which is the 25th highest in the country. The national unemployment rate last month rose to 3.7% but is still 0.1 percentage points higher than last year.

The unemployment rate in the Jackson, MS metropolitan area was 2.5%, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than Yazoo County. Jackson has the 246th lowest unemployment out of 887 metro and micro areas surveyed in the country.

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Mississippi

#1. Sharkey County: 9.1%

#2. Issaquena County: 8.5%

#3. Jefferson County: 8.3%

#4. Claiborne County: 5.7%

#5. Humphreys County: 5.0%

Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in Mississippi

#1. Union County: 1.9%

#2. Rankin County: 2.0%

#3. Lamar County: 2.1%

#4. Lafayette County: 2.2%

#4. Madison County: 2.2%