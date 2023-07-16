Open in App
Stacker

See how the current unemployment rate in DeKalb County compares with the rest of the state

By Stacker,

5 days ago

Instantvise // Shutterstock

DeKalb County, MO monthly unemployment update

Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in DeKalb County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . County and metro unemployment rates are as of April 2023.

DeKalb County had a 2.1% unemployment rate in April 2023, marking a 0.7 percentage point decrease from a month ago. Missouri reported a 2.5% unemployment rate in May, which is the 12th lowest in the country. The national unemployment rate last month rose to 3.7% but is still 0.1 percentage points higher than last year.

The unemployment rate in the St. Joseph, MO metropolitan area was 2.3%, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than DeKalb County. St. Joseph has the 161st lowest unemployment out of 887 metro and micro areas surveyed in the country.

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Missouri
#1. Dunklin County: 4.3%
#2. Wayne County: 4.1%
#3. Iron County: 4.0%
#4. Shannon County: 3.8%
#5. Benton County: 3.4%

Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in Missouri
#1. Shelby County: 1.6%
#2. Holt County: 1.8%
#2. Osage County: 1.8%
#2. Scotland County: 1.8%
#5. Boone County: 1.9%

