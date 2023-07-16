See how the current unemployment rate in Midland County compares with the rest of the state

Instantvise // Shutterstock

Midland County, MI monthly unemployment update

Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in Midland County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . County and metro unemployment rates are as of April 2023.

Midland County had a 3.4% unemployment rate in April 2023, marking a 1.6 percentage point decrease from a month ago. Michigan reported a 3.7% unemployment rate in May, which is the 13th highest in the country. The national unemployment rate last month rose to 3.7% but is still 0.1 percentage points higher than last year.

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Michigan

#1. Mackinac County: 13.4%

#2. Alger County: 9.8%

#3. Cheboygan County: 9.7%

#4. Ontonagon County: 8.6%

#5. Schoolcraft County: 7.9%

Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in Michigan

#1. Livingston County: 1.5%

#2. Oakland County: 1.6%

#3. Macomb County: 2.0%

#4. St. Clair County: 2.2%

#5. Ottawa County: 2.3%