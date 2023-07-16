Open in App
Baker Mayfield Gets Huge Endorsement From Bucs Teammate

By Alek Arend,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17lZeX_0nSBorIO00

Bucs defender Antoine Winfield Jr. recently said he believes Tampa Bay's front office is trying to persuade Tom Brady to come out of retirement.

However, another Bucs defender, Lavonte David, believes in Baker Mayfield.

The veteran Mayfield got a huge endorsement from David when he spoke with reporters this week.

Mayfield has apparently made a huge impact in the Tampa Bay locker room.

“Obviously, Baker already he’s been ‘the guy’ and, you know, he’s expected to live up to what everybody expected him to be,” David said in an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via JoeBucsFan.com. “ Baker is great for our locker room . I like the way Baker carries himself coming in with a ready-to-work mentality. Everybody loves him already and the way he approaches practice is great to see. So there’s definitely some great things to see out of Baker.

“He’s a guy who’s done it before — took his team to the playoffs and done some great things so far. So the competition with those guys is going to be very, very competitive and I’m glad to be a part of it. . . . During minicamp it was really fun to see, man, those guys are really having fun with it and they’re helping each other throughout the way. So that’s definitely something I love to see, as well.”

It's worth noting that Mayfield's experience is making a huge difference during his short stint with the Bucs so far.

It's going to be fun to see what Mayfield's capable of doing in Tampa this upcoming season.

