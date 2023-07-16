2023 Jets Country Player Profile: LB Caleb Johnson (43)

Linebacker Caleb Johnson belongs to a group of seven undrafted rookies signed to compete for a spot on the New York Jets' defense. He is one of three UDFA first-year linebackers on the team's 90-man roster.
Johnson had the Power 5 market covered from coast to coast during his college days. Initially enrolling at Texas, the California-born linebacker competed two seasons for the UCLA Bruins before winding up with the Miami Hurricanes for the 2022 campaign.
Playing in all 12 games, the 5-foot-11 Johnson totaled 48 stops, including 4.0 tackles-for-loss, for the 'Canes. He closed out his collegiate career with back-to-back productive outings against Clemson and Pittsburgh, forcing a fumble in both contests and accounting for a combined 17 tackles.
The multi-time transfer student started 17 of 18 appearances while at UCLA, recording 89 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two interceptions for the Pac 12 Conference member.
Johnson has noticeable straight-line speed. He registered a 4.44-second 40-yard dash in a Pro Day setting on March 27 (data from draftscout.com). The linebacker also put up an impressive 25 reps on the 225-pound bench press.
Various scouting reports suggest that Johnson makes up for being a tad undersized through intelligence and instincts.
Caleb Johnson, Linebacker
Number: 43
Current Status: Rookie
How/When Acquired: UDFA / 2023
College: Miami
2022 Final Stats: 12 GP, 48 TT, 4.0 TFL, 2 FF (at Miami)
Player News
Jets' 2023 Rookie Minicamp Roster
Caleb Johnson is amongst the names of the 61 players present in Florham Park for the two-day minicamp.
Jets Unveil UDFA List
Miami LB Caleb Johnson is one of 13 UDFA signings announced by the Jets prior to the start of their rookie minicamp.
