A welcome revival for Michael Tippett

Michael Tippett: ‘He laughed at all the criticism and abuse he received and put his faith in the young.’

I was delighted to read the news that a letter written by the composer Sir Michael Tippett while in prison has just been sold to the British Library (Report, 8 July). As his closest friend and artistic associate, I very much hope this will lead to a revival of interest in his music, especially by a new generation of musicians.

In the last few decades of his life, Tippett achieved worldwide recognition, winning honours from several universities, not just in the UK but all over the world, and every royal honour right up to the Order of Merit. Also, before Vladimir Putin came to power, Sir Simon Rattle introduced Tippett’s music to Russia.

As happened with a number of composers in the past such as Handel, Mozart and Elgar, fame during Tippett’s lifetime was subsequently lost, but looks likely to be revived soon. Not that he would ever have worried. He laughed at all the criticism and abuse he received and put his faith in the young.

A good example was his last opera, New Year, whose score incorporated rap and reggae, thereby attracting the interest of Paul McCartney. He requested a meeting with Sir Michael, which I arranged and they got on famously. Recalling his most famous work, Tippett might be described as A Child Ahead of His Time.