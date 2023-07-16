WATCH LIVE: Ted Cruz speaks at Turning Point Action Conference

S en. Ted Cruz (R-TX) will speak at the Turning Point Action conference at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday.

Cruz will address the student-focused conservative action along with several other Republican politicians, including multiple 2024 presidential hopefuls, with former President Donald Trump headlining the event Saturday.

The event, hosted by Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk who hopes to energize young conservatives, has a line-up of congressional members, athletes, and authors.

Cruz is scheduled to deliver brief remarks at 12:20 p.m. EDT.