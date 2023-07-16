Open in App
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH LIVE: Ted Cruz speaks at Turning Point Action Conference

By Eden Villalovas,

5 days ago

S en. Ted Cruz (R-TX) will speak at the Turning Point Action conference at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday.

Cruz will address the student-focused conservative action along with several other Republican politicians, including multiple 2024 presidential hopefuls, with former President Donald Trump headlining the event Saturday.

TRUMP'S IOWA MISTAKES COULD PROVE COSTLY, GOP STRATEGISTS WARN

The event, hosted by Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk who hopes to energize young conservatives, has a line-up of congressional members, athletes, and authors.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Cruz is scheduled to deliver brief remarks at 12:20 p.m. EDT.

