TAPinto.net

Sparta's Environmental Commission Has a Busy Year

By Jennifer Dericks,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Au2q_0nSBSQnT00

SPARTA, NJ – The Sparta Township Environmental Commission had a busy year.  At the township council meeting on Tuesday, councilman and EC member Dean Blumetti shared the committee’s annual summary report, looking back at the past 12 months beginning in the third quarter of 2022.

As part of their mission, the statutorily mandated committee reviews planning board and zoning board application and plans as well as proposed land use ordinances, scrutinizing the environmental elements and impacts of the proposals. Beginning in July 2022 they reviewed:

BelAir Services
Perona Farms
Post Post Packaging
Sparta Eye Associates
409 Woodport Road
370 Lafayette JV, LLC 370 and 376 Lafayette Road,
Sparta Middle School and High School Point Roof Mount Photovoltaic System Solar Capital Improvement Plan
706 Delmar Woodport LLC
401 Houses Corner Road

After reviewing proposed ordinance they provided input on the planning board’s drafts of the PDRM-1 Zone’s conditional uses, PCED Zone, PDRM-2 Zone as well as the Clean Fill Ordinance 22-21

The commission proviced feedback to the township council about the proposed Sparta Township salt shed and provided modification recommendations to the township council and department of public works on road salt applications to protect waterways and drinking waters in Sparta.

New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection
In addition to reviewing local applications the committee has interactions with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.  This year the EC applied for and was awarded two grants: Green Business Initiative – Sustainable New Jersey and Sparta Glen Emerald Ash Borer Arbor Day Reforestation Event. They also had a Montclair University student assist them on executing the Green Business Initiative.
Also in response to the NJDEP Fish and Wildlife, the committee reviewed and provided feedback about the Highlands Applicability Determination on the application of pesticides in Wildlife Management areas.
The committee achieved Bronze Sustainable Jersey Certification from the NJDEP and are working not only to renew that status but to advance to Silver Certification.

Training
Members of the EC took advantage of several training opportunities throughout the year.
Several members attended training sessions offered by Association of New Jersey Environmental Commissions or ANJEC.  Sparta EC also hosted a presentation by ANJEC on the subject of water protections and presented resolution Highlands – Great Waters NJ urging protection of the highlands to Sparta Township Council, which they passed.
Some EC members attended the New Jersey Highlands Council Interactive Environmental Resource Inventory or ERI training.

Community Outreach

The committee’s Earth Day recognition included accepting a proclamation for Earth Week and  an Earth Day Fair. The EC partnered with Sparta Middle School Eco-Club members to offer an Earth Day Fair “to engage and educated residents.  This well attended event had many participants:

Sparta Parks and Recreation,
Local author Sam Rush,
Musician Stephen Coombs,
All Roads Vegan Baked Goods and Coffee
Senatore Sandwiches,
Winter4Kids,
Native Plant Society,
Sussex County Bird Club,
Sussex County Beekeepers Association,
Avian Wildlife Center,
Friends of the Wallkill River national Wildlife Refuge,
Sparta Community Food Pantry,
Sussex County Municipal Utilities Authority,
New Jersey Forest Fire Services

The committee supported the expansion of rail trails within Sparta Township after a presentation by a local high school student.
They also participated in the installation of a rain garden at Pope John in conjunction with Rutgers University and participated in a Clean Communities road clean-up event.
Members of the Environmental Commission include:

Kimberly Noel- Chair
Neil Sauerwein – Vice Chair
Christine Dunbar – Planning Board Liaison
Ted Gall – Member
Rob Poles – Member
Lynda Towers – Alternate Member
Kristine Rogers – Alternate Member
Dean Blumetti – Township Council Liaison
Michele Landtau – Secretary

Comments / 0

